The Bush School takes down Seattle Christian 2-0 in a Class 1A state quarterfinal and will play Overlake in the semifinals next week.

Eamon Stein is a difference-maker. Every coach should have a player as instinctive.

Stein corralled a ball high in the air and saw a small window, cracking a longshot for a momentum-swinging goal in the 48th minute to give The Bush School control early in the second half and the Blazers went on to down a hard-trying Seattle Christian team 2-0 on Friday in the Class 1A state soccer quarterfinals at French Field in Kent.

“We came in freshman year and we thought it was going to be great, and thought someday we’re going to win state,” said Stein, one of 12 seniors. “It didn’t happen our freshman year. And it didn’t work out sophomore year. And it didn’t work out junior year.

“We came in this year, our last year, and we’ve got to get it done. Some of these guys have been with me since kindergarten. It really means a lot to get this far with them.”

The win sent Bush (15-1-2) on its way to the school’s first appearance in the state semifinals since 1992. The Blazers are hoping to become the school’s first state champ since girls soccer won in 2011.

Bush moves on to face Overlake in Friday’s Class 1A state semifinals at 4 p.m. on the Sunset Chev Stadium turf in Sumner.

“We have confidence every game that we are going to put it in the goal,” Stein said. “We’re sure we’re going to put it in the goal. We’ll keep scoring.”

Seattle Christian (10-5-2) nearly out-hustled the Blazers, preventing three sure goals and almost scoring thanks to extra effort until Stein took his best shot in the 48th minute.

The Blazers led in shots in the first half 11-3 but were in a 0-0 deadlock with Seattle Christian. Colin Wood added a second goal for Bush in the 75th minute.

Stein hopes to erase an reputation for the school in sports.

“I’ve been at this school for 12 years, and like every year I hear, ‘You go to Bush, and like you guys don’t win, you guys are bad and you have 60 guys in your class,’ ” Stein said. “But we’re winning now, and it means a lot to leave a legacy like that.”

The Blazers, whose best finish in state came when it took second in 1988, returned to state for the first time since 2001. When it won Tuesday’s state opener over Hoquiam 3-0, it marked the first state win for the program since the 1992 quarterfinals.

“We have 12 seniors on our team and they’ve been with me since seventh grade, and we’ve been gotten closer and closer every year,” Bush coach Marcelino Dumpit Jr. said. “This is kind of their culmination.

“All they are doing is going out and having fun playing together. But we have high standards, and we expect to win state.”