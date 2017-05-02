According to USA Today, who credited a person with knowledge of the situation, Roy was hit by a random shot outside his grandmother’s house and he was shielding some of the kids who were there.

Brandon Roy, the Nathan Hale boys basketball coach and former Husky star, was shot near Los Angeles over the weekend, according to USA Today and KING 5 news.

According to USA Today, which credited a person with knowledge of the situation, Roy was hit by random gunfire outside his grandmother’s house and he was shielding some of the kids who were there.

KING 5 reported Roy was treated in Southern California and has returned to Washington.

The Portland Trail Blazers, with whom Roy played for five seasons, issued a statement that it was aware of the media reports, saying “our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

P.J. Fuller, a starting guard for Nathan Hale, seemed to dispute the reports, tweeting “lie again” in response to a KING 5 tweet.