The girls team from Montana, ranked No. 1 in the Northwest, was nearly perfect at the state's biggest regular-season meet.

YAKIMA — The girls team competition Saturday at the 43rd Sunfair Invitational cross-country meet was a thrilling display of Bozeman’s depth and talent.

Eagle, Idaho, senior Dania Holmberg kept the Hawks from a perfect day at Franklin Park with an equally thrilling finish in the 3-mile elite flight.

Bozeman’s girls, ranked No. 1 in the Northwest by DyeStat, dominated the first six flights and when Piper Meuwissen pulled away from the elite field it appeared the Montana team would become the first in Sunfair girls history to post a score of 7.

But Holmberg stalked the leader over the second half of the race and overhauled Meuwissen on the homestretch, winning by a second in 17:42. Nevertheless, Bozeman’s 8 tied the meet record set by Coeur d’Alene in 2012.

Bozeman’s girls are so loaded that the best time of the day came in the sixth flight when junior Camila Noe clocked 17:42.5. Holmberg stopped the clock at 17:42.8 a half hour later and Meuwissen timed 17:43.6. Those three times rank 12th, 13th and 14th in Sunfair history.

Bozeman was all over the boys competition as well, winning five of the seven flights for the team title and taking the individual victory with Chase Equall’s 15:11 run in the elite race.

