The defending Class 2A state champ at 182 pounds is legendary for the amount of work he puts into his craft.

For an encore, Diego Gallegos knows he’s going to need the performance of a lifetime every time he steps on the wrestling mat this winter.

After winning a state title, he’s fully aware the target his intense preparation and reputation have created.

As a junior, Gallegos outlasted Centralia senior Joe Finch 3-1 to capture the 182-pound state title in Class 2A. No doubt Gallegos put in the extra work in the offseason to make sure he’d be strong in his bid to become Lindbergh High School’s first two-time state champion.

Gallegos will draw on the vision he sees in his mind to motivate him. Recapturing that special moment will require added dedication, and he knows it.

“I can remember that day,” he said. “I remember (Lindbergh) coach (Mike) Pine told me the second after my match to look out into the stands and remember this, because ‘you’re going to remember this the rest of your life.’

“I starting (crying) and ran up (in the stands) to my Dad and hugged everybody.”

His title triumph last season at Mat Classic XVIII gave him the distinction of becoming the school’s second state-champion wrestler and first since Dave Dalan took the 275-pound crown in 1992.

Pine knows he’ll get more than the required work from his star wrestler. It’s like he expects Gallegos to do extra credit without asking.

“He’s coachable,” said Pine, the Eagles’ fourth-year coach. “He’s driven. I think everybody respects him. If your aspiration is to be a state champ and you want to know how one trains, all you have to do is watch him.

“Everything he does is extra. If I said run one mile and get back in (the gym), he’d run two miles and get back in here. And hopefully he’d have a few followers.”

Sophomore A.J. Sellem, the Eagles’ 285-pounder, works out at practice with Gallegos and has benefited from those battles. Freshman 220-pounder Mathew Haines sees the standard. Pine hopes both can follow that example of excellence.

Last season, Gallegos came into the high-school season with a renewed commitment after J Robinson Intensive Camp, a 28-day summer experience, at Southern Oregon University.

“I think that was the thing that changed my wrestling career,” Gallegos said of the intense camp. “They really trained me and exposed me to what college wrestling is like. I really found that I wanted to wrestle in college. That’s where my passion would be.”

Said Pine: “He went to that camp, and when he came back, I saw a difference in his personality and there was more focus and determination.”

Gallegos, who started wrestling at age 6 as his secondary sport to football, was relied on heavily as an undersized two-way lineman in football in the fall for Lindbergh and competed in track and field last spring. He has a verbal commitment to wrestle for NCAA Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.

He never rests.

Gallegos worked this offseason with the Bear Claw Wrestling Club, directed by Tahoma coaches Chris Feist, Boomer Burnham and Tim Kitchen. He’s confident it was the right move.

“Our club team has some of the top upper-weight wrestlers in the area training out of the Bear Claw Wrestling Club, so I knew he would have good partners to push him,” Feist said. “Even though he did not have a strong background in Freestyle and Greco-Roman, Diego has a growth mindset and challenged himself by training at a high level in a different style of wrestling than he was used to.

“He grew tremendously over the offseason, and I am looking forward to cheering him on as he chases down the state title for Lindbergh this season.”

It will be hard to top last season’s 49-4 record that featured 24 pins, but Gallegos is determined not to let things slip. He is off a 3-1 start.