The boys Class 4A/3A/2A swimming and diving championships begin Friday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Henry Newsum knows he’s a rare swimmer.

In a sport full of athletes who split their time between club and high-school practices, Newsum only competes for Newport High. And despite spending half as much time in the water as his competitors, he’s in contention to medal this week at the Class 4A boys state swimming and diving meet at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

“A lot of the other guys are really surprised,” Newsum said. “They say things like, ‘I don’t really understand how you’re doing this; how do you do this?’ I don’t know if I totally grasp how unusual it is.”

State swimming and diving Event: Boys Class 4A/3A/2A swimming and diving championships When: Friday (4A prelims, 9:45 a.m., 2A prelims, 2 p.m., 3A prelims, 6:30 p.m.) and Saturday (4A finals, 9:30 a.m., 2A finals, 2:15 p.m., 3A finals, 7 p.m.) Where: King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way Follow along: On Twitter, #wastateswim; @SeaTimesPreps; @wiaawa. @krueger_david Top story lines: Bainbridge returns its entire 2016 state team, which could challenge Bellevue for the Class 3A team title. Bainbridge could also break Bellevue’s state record in the 200 medley relay, which was set by the Wolverines in 2015. ... Classification realignment moved Columbia River down to Class 2A, where the Chieftains and Josh Bottelberghe could challenge two-time defending champ Anacortes. ... Classification switches add intrigue to diving, where Bothell senior Jeffery Goong will have to defend his Class 4A title against Glacier Peak senior Connor May, who won the Class 3A title last year. Top swimmers: Josh Bottelberghe of Columbia River could break the Class 2A state record in the 100 breaststroke. ... Jackson’s Jon Cook had All-American times last year in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke in winning two state titles. ... James Buchanan of Lindbergh was a Class 2A double winner last year in the 200 IM and 100 back. ... Camas’ Mark Kim is looking to repeat as Class 4A 200 and 500 freestyle champion. Favorites: The last two years have seen the same teams win state titles. Newport has won three straight Class 4A titles, but is in rebuilding mode (look for Issaquah, Skyline and Curtis to be in the mix). Bellevue won the last two Class 3A titles and is a contender again. Anacortes has won the last two Class 2A titles. Last: Could Camas win its first state team title? The Papermakers dominated their district meet, winning 10 of 12 events and setting 18 district-meet or pool records over two days. The Papermakers were fourth last year and second in 2015. Seattle Times staff

The majority of the swimmers who’ll win at state are training in attempts to qualify for Olympic team trials or college scholarships.

It takes collaboration from the club coach and the high-school coach to enhance the student-athlete experience. The programs that have the most success at state, such as Bellevue in Class 3A, or teams that are on the rise like Jackson in Class 4A, have found that balance for their athletes.

“High-school swimming provides such an atmosphere of community pride and recognition that they don’t get on the club scene,” said Nick Chevalier, coach and president of West Coast Aquatics.

Seven of his Snohomish County-area swimmers are competing for their respective high schools this week, including Jackson junior Jonathan Cook, who won the Class 4A state title in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke last year. In December, Cook finished 12th at the USA Swimming West Junior Nationals.

“Any coach in swimming that understands how it really works, they want to support their kid in their club environment because it takes swimming year-round to be at that level,” Chevalier continued. “We’re trying to take care of the top-end of kids but are also starting some programs with Jackson that will help the kids who aren’t quite at that level, too.”

Newsum has actually surprised himself leading up to state. His best event is the 100 fly. Over the course of the postseason meets, Newsum has shaved three seconds from his time. If he continues to clock in under 52 seconds, he could place. Last season Newsum finished 17th in the event.

“It’s been a wild stretch,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting that and I wasn’t expecting the team to do as well as it is. It’s exciting because we lost a lot from last year. I’ve seen a lot from this young team start to rise up.”

Newport is the three-time defending Class 4A state champion but graduated eight swimmers from that team. Newsum, who also competes in water polo, is the lone senior on the roster.

“It’s been a rebuilding year,” Newport coach Eric Bartleson said. “I have a deeper team than some people and my goal has always been to be in the top 10. We’ve worked really hard to improve, and that’s what it’s all about.”