Every team has a halftime speech where intensity and defense are discussed. Liberty of Renton left the talk and immediately put it into action Tuesday night.

On the first play of the second half against Bellevue, senior Blake McAllister collected a steal and converted it into a breakaway layin to give the Patriots their first lead of the game. The pressure didn’t let up, Liberty hanging on to win the boys basketball matchup, 58-55.

“That was a huge play,” Liberty sophomore guard Nick Chung said. “It totally fueled our energy and confidence coming into that second half. We got going from then.”

The Patriots outscored the Wolverines 17-9 in the third quarter. Chung made a pinpoint pass to McAllister in the paint, the latter scoring on a layin to give Liberty a 48-37 lead with 4:08 left in the quarter.

Bellevue, which reached the Class 3A state tournament last year, didn’t back down in the fourth quarter.

Junior guard Trevor Pool hit two three-pointers while sophomore point guard Jalen Love made four free throws in the final three minutes of the game to close the deficit. Love’s layin with 26 seconds left pulled the Wolverines within four.

Liberty senior Mikey Walter made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to help protect the lead despite Bellevue hitting a three-pointer as the final horn sounded.

The win keeps Liberty (11-2, 9-2 KingCo 2A/3A) in contention for its first league title. It hosts Mercer Island on Friday, which leads the conference after defeating Liberty, 56-54, on Jan. 3.

The Patriots have a rematch with the Wolverines (8-3, 10-3) on Saturday.

“We’ve never beaten Mercer Island, and I don’t know if we’ve ever beaten Bellevue (before),” said Liberty coach Omar Parker, who’s in his fifth season at the school. “This is a brand-new place for us. There’s never been a KingCo championship. … We talk about being tough and together, and you saw that on the defensive end with our toughness. On our offensive end, we were unselfish and together.”

Sophomore Jake Elfstrom led three Patriots in double- figure scoring with 14 points. Junior Chris Hanson added 12 while McAllister had 10.

Love led the Wolverines with 15 points. Teammate Andrew Kenny followed with 14.

“You have to give Bellevue a tremendous amount of credit,” Parker said. “Coach (Chris) O’Connor has won four or five KingCo championships. That kind of culture, which I hope we’re building at Liberty, is not going to quit. They had an effort level to not want to give up at the end of the game. They were all over the gym, making it difficult for us. … The boys responded so well in such a big, big game.”