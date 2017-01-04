The Washington commit was selected for the Under Armour All-American game.
Bothell quarterback Jacob Sirmon announced Wednesday he will play in the 2018 Under Armour All-American game.
DREAM COME TRUE!! Officially an All-American! #COMMITTED #IWILL pic.twitter.com/UxOODIMDgp
— Jacob Sirmon (@JacobSirmon) January 4, 2017
Sirmon, who committed to Washington as a sophomore, passed for just under 2,500 yards this season. He was also a member of The Seattle Times’ Star Times team.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seahawks signing veteran return man Devin Hester to help replace Tyler Lockett
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.