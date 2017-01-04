The Washington commit was selected for the Under Armour All-American game.

Bothell quarterback Jacob Sirmon announced Wednesday he will play in the 2018 Under Armour All-American game.

Sirmon, who committed to Washington as a sophomore, passed for just under 2,500 yards this season. He was also a member of The Seattle Times’ Star Times team.

