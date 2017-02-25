The Riverhawks fought to within a point in the final minute, but the Falcons, behind 14 points from Regan Schenck, won the regional matchup 49-44.

The adversity started to pile up, first with early foul trouble for the Woodinville High School girls basketball team.

Then, Chiawana kept pushing and attacking, but the Falcons certainly bristled at the thought of succumbing and ending a still-promising season.

Junior guard Regan Schenck made sure the Falcons got the job done, providing 14 points and four assists in a hard-fought 49-44 win over Chiawana of Pasco on Saturday in a Class 4A loser-out regional game at Bothell High School.

Woodinville (19-4) sputtered early and finally gained control of the lead late. The Falcons opened a 45-38 lead with 3 minutes, 35 seconds left in the game and fended off a late Riverhawks’ rally that got them within 45-44 with 27.8 seconds to play.

“This game, I thought we did a good job of keeping our head, and we were all very optimistic about the game and that we’re very good,” Schenck said. “We knew how important this game was to us, so we came out with a lot of energy. We just kept pushing through, knowing it was eventually going to go our way and it did.

“I felt like we all brought it, because we knew this was our last game if we lost.”

The Falcons stay alive to play Bellarmine Prep in a Class 4A state first-round game on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. in the Tacoma Dome.

Chiawana (19-7) fought valiantly despite still being down seven points with 2:53 remaining and scrapped within 45-44 on Macy Morales’ fadeaway baseline drive at the 27.8-second mark.

It was a battle of two young teams — both with just one senior — sure to play meaningful games in the future. Woodinville is back in the Tacoma Dome for state for the first time since 2012.

“They’re a little deceptive, because they’re not the biggest, most physical-looking team, but their girls play hard,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “I’ve got to give Chiawana a lot of credit. They have a couple of girls who go to the rim hard and they got us in trouble. They never quit.”

Foul trouble for Schenck, the team’s point guard, and 6-foot-2 Madison Lundquist forced Falcons’ Bullock to play a rare zone defense for more than three quarters of the game.

“We play man-to-man defense like 95 percent of the time and we started out playing man and then we got in foul trouble,” Bullock said. “They did a good job of getting to the rim in some gaps, so we decided, ‘Let’s try zone.’ We hardly ever play zone. It worked well for us today.”

Bullock was happy to have Schenck leading the charge in a tight game down the stretch.

“Regan is one of the fiercest competitors we’ve had come through here,” he said. “She does not want to lose. It’s always nice to have someone with that kind of fire and determination. That helps.”

Madison Dubois drilled a pair of three-pointers in the second half that kept the Falcons afloat with key players on the bench.

The uncharacteristic switch to zone worked out just fine for the Falcons and it allowed them to jump passing lanes for steals in the fourth quarter. Gabriella Whalen, Woodinville’s lone senior, did just that and converted a breakaway layin for the 45-38 cushion.

“I feel like our team has good chemistry and we all work good together, so if we do switch defenses, we are good at playing off each other,” said Schenk, who made 4 or 4 free throws in the final 10.5 seconds to seal the win. “We are doing better at our communication, which is very helpful on defense.”

Kenedy Cartwright lead Chiawana with 15 points. Macey Morales added 13 for the Riverhawks, who haven’t won a state or regional contest since 2011.

Shorecrest boys head to state

Chris Lee scored 24 points, including 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final 1:10, as Shorecrest (21-2), last season’s Class 2A state runner-up, surged late to keep their season alive by beating Edmonds-Woodway 74-63.

It was the second win for Shorecrest over the Warriors (16-7) this season. The Scots were down 50-47 with more than six minutes to go, but they closed on a 27-13 run that featured a 10-0 spurt to claim a 57-50 lead.

Shorecrest earns a spot in the first round of state against Stanwood loser on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Tacoma Dome.

E-W got within 59-56 on Noah Becker’s steal and breakaway layin with2:53 left, but Shorecrest slammed the door with a 8-2 run, triggered by a Lee drive and a Walter Wang three-pointer.

The Warriors were led by Becker’s 14 points and 12 each from Mike Epoch and Callum Knowles. Malcolm Rosier-Butler had 19 points and Phillip Pepple 18 for the Scots.