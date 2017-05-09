Derek Lohr gets two outs with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, preserving Bothell’s lead over Issaquah.

BELLEVUE – Derek Lohr took the mound and promptly walked the first batter. That meant he faced a bases-loaded jam.

It was the kind of adversity the Bothell High School senior had seen during has youth baseball pitching days.

The right-handed Lohr aced the sixth-inning relief test after entering with one out for sophomore starter Jackson Gould as fourth-seeded Bothell upended second-seeded Issaquah 2-0 in the KingCo 4A championship game on Tuesday night at Bannerwood Park.

“My mentality is compete every play, every pitch and you’ve got to get keep focused,” Lohr said. “I was in there to win for my team. Once I walked that [first] guy, I knew I had to get the next guy or I was getting pulled out. We’ve been going out and competing in practice and it shows up in the game.”

Entering with one out and a 1-0 lead in the sixth, Lohr walked Justin Buckner and then ended the threat with a strikeout on a nasty slider and a ground out in the winner-to-state tournament title matchup.

The Cougars worked free from two bases-loaded predicaments and manufactured two runs to capture the KingCo 4A tournament title for the first time since 2011.

“Coming in before this we were fighting to make the playoffs,” said Lohr, who earned his fourth save. “Then, when we made the playoffs, so why not go get the championship.”

Bothell (16-7) took a 1-0 lead over Issaquah (16-6), ranked No. 7 in Class 4A in the latest state rankings, on a Brody Ponti sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning.

Then, in the top of the seventh, a wild pitch from Issaquah starter Jared Jongejan allowed Trent Carlin to jet home from third base for a 2-0 cushion. Carlin reached base when hit by a pitch with two outs.

Then, Lohr enticed the Eagles’ Kyle Rodriguez to hit into a game-ending, unassisted, double play to Gerard.

“[Lohr] has the most baseball experience and been in the most pressure situations of anybody on our team,” Bothell first-year coach Kent Schaefer said. “He’s the right guy in that spot. He’s got a live arm. He’s pitched himself into and out of trouble a lot in his lifetime..”

The Cougars advance to state as KingCo 4A’s No. 1 and reaches the first round of regionals in Tacoma or Vancouver against the West Central/Southwest District No. 4 seed on May 20. Bothell is two wins away from a Final Four berth at Safeco Field on May 26.

Issaquah meets Mount Si (13-7), the KingCo 4A co-regular season champ and top seed, Thursday at 7 p.m. in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at Bannerwood.