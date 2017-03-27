The standouts played each other for the Class 3A state title and they share the AP honor.

Mercer Island’s Anna Luce’s Islanders won the state title and she was the state tournament MVP. She averaged 25.7 points per game this season.

She shares the award with Blanchet’s Jadyn Bush, whose Braves finished second at state. She averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Here’s the rest of the AP all-state team:

The Associated Press Washington all-state basketball teams for girls by classification as voted on by sports writers and editors from around the state:

Co-state player of the year (all classes): Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet and Anna Luce, sr., Mercer Island.

CLASS 4A

Player of the year — Lexie Hull, jr. Central Valley.

First team — Lexie Hull, jr., Central Valley; Taya Corosdale, sr. Bothell; Shalyse Smith, jr., Bellarmine Prep; JaQuaya Miller, soph., Kentridge; McKenzi Williams, sr., Auburn Riverside.

Honorable mention — Samantha Fatkin, sr., Glacier Peak; Emilee Maldonado, sr., Sunnyside; Paisley Johnson, sr., Glacier Peak; Jamie Loera, jr., Moses Lake.

CLASS 3A

Player of the year — Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet.

First team — Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet; T’ea Adams, sr., Juanita; Josie Matz, sr., Wilson; Promise Taylor, sr., Sammamish; Anna Luce, sr., Mercer Island.

Honorable mention — Kaprice Boston, sr., Lynnwood; Tianna Brown, jr. Bethel; Juanita Agosto, sr., Garfield; Brynna Maxwell, soph., Gig Harbor; Taryn Shelley, sr., Shorewood; Oumou Toure, soph., Kamiakin.

CLASS 2A

Player of the year — Kendall Bird, sr., White River.

First team — Kendall Bird, sr., White River; Elisa Kooiman, sr., Lynden; Emma Duff, sr., Black Hills; Alexius Foster, sr., Franklin Pierce; Brandy Smith, sr., Burlington-Edison.

Honorable mention — Julia Johnson, jr., W.F. West; Janealle Sutterlict, soph., Wapato; Sierra Snyder, sr., Tumwater; Elle Burland, sr., East Valley (Spokane); Katie Campana, sr., Olympic.

CLASS 1A

Player of the year — Jill Townsend, sr., Okanogan.

First team — Jill Townsend, sr., Okanogan; Hailey Van Lith, fr., Cashmere; Jordan Spradlin, sr., Montesano; Stephanie Soares, jr., Mount Baker; Alexis Castro, sr., Granger.

Honorable mention — Taylor Turner, sr., Columbia (Burbank); Avery Dykstra, jr., Lynden Christian; Danielle Tyler, soph., Mount Baker; Abbie Johnson, sr., Cashmere.

CLASS 2B

Player of the year — Peyton Souvenir, sr., Wahkiakum.

First team — Peyton Souvenir, sr., Wahkiakum; Parker Esary, sr., Kalama; Kaelyn Shipley, sr., Kalama; Makenzie Kaech, jr., Ilwaco; Mollie Olson, jr., Napavine.

Honorable mention — Sydney Abbott, jr., Davenport; Hailey Higashi, sr., St. George’s; Nakiya Edwards, sr., La Conner; Melissa Lee, jr., Napavine.

CLASS 1B

Player of the year — Shania Graham, sr., Republic.

First team — Shania Graham, sr., Republic; Brooklyn Pascua, jr., Tacoma Baptist; Salome Yosef, sr., Cedar Park Christian-Mountlake Terrace; Kristen Broersma, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Katelyn Schwartz, sr., Evergreen Lutheran.

Honorable mention — Sailor Liefke, jr., Sunnyside Christian; Dakota Patchen, soph., Colton; Tristin Johnson, sr., Neah Bay.