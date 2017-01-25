The Chargers moved up the polls after beating Kentlake, which was No. 2, last week.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Central Valley (10)
|16-0
|100
|1
|2. Sunnyside
|15-0
|87
|3
|3. Kentridge
|17-1
|82
|5
|4. Bellarmine Prep
|16-1
|58
|6
|5. Kentlake
|17-2
|56
|2
|6. Bothell
|14-2
|52
|4
|7. Glacier Peak
|14-1
|41
|7
|8. Moses Lake
|12-3
|38
|8
|9. Auburn Riverside
|14-5
|15
|9
|(tie)Todd Beamer
|17-2
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Stevens 6.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Blanchet (10)
|17-0
|100
|1
|2. Kamiakin
|14-1
|85
|2
|3. Mt. Spokane
|15-1
|71
|3
|4. Prairie
|11-2
|67
|4
|5. Lincoln
|13-3
|52
|5
|6. Gig Harbor
|12-3
|44
|7
|7. Garfield
|11-3
|26
|10
|(tie)Stanwood
|12-3
|26
|6
|9. Bellevue
|15-2
|22
|NR
|10. Mercer Island
|14-3
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Shorewood 10. Snohomish 10. Seattle Prep 9. Rainier Beach 6. West Seattle 4. Lynnwood 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week
|1. Black Hills (5)
|14-1
|104
|2
|2. White River (6)
|17-2
|99
|1
|3. Wapato
|13-2
|74
|3
|4. Prosser
|13-2
|64
|4
|5. Lynden
|12-4
|60
|5
|6. W. F. West
|11-2
|54
|6
|7. Archbishop Murphy
|12-3
|51
|7
|8. North Kitsap
|13-3
|32
|9
|9. East Valley (Spokane)
|11-6
|22
|10
|10. Washougal
|8-4
|19
|8
Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 11. Port Angeles 9. Olympic 3. Renton 1. Tumwater 1. Cedarcrest 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Cashmere (6)
|15-0
|105
|2
|2. Lynden Christian (5)
|15-1
|102
|1
|3. Columbia (Burbank)
|14-0
|79
|4
|4. Okanogan
|14-2
|69
|5
|5. Montesano
|14-3
|61
|3
|6. LaCenter
|15-0
|60
|6
|7. Granger
|15-1
|50
|7
|8. Zillah
|13-2
|33
|8
|9. Mount Baker
|13-1
|32
|9
|10. Bellevue Christian
|12-4
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Medical Lake 2. Meridian 1. River View 1. Seattle Academy 1.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Dayton (6)
|14-1
|86
|2
|2. Liberty (Spangle) (1)
|15-1
|66
|1
|3. Wahkiakum (2)
|16-0
|63
|5
|4. St. George’s
|13-2
|62
|4
|5. Davenport
|13-2
|45
|8T
|(tie)Ilwaco
|15-2
|45
|3
|7. Kalama
|13-2
|39
|7
|8. Raymond
|13-2
|35
|10
|9. Adna
|14-2
|22
|6
|10. Brewster
|12-3
|21
|8T
Others receiving votes: Tonasket 6. LaConner 4. Colfax 1.
|Class 1B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Colton (4)
|14-2
|73
|1
|2. Republic (2)
|17-1
|72
|2
|3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|14-3
|51
|4
|4. Sunnyside Christian
|12-2
|46
|5
|5. Tacoma Baptist (2)
|18-0
|40
|8
|(tie)Pomeroy
|11-4
|40
|3
|7. Selkirk
|15-3
|36
|6
|8. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace)
|15-1
|28
|10
|9. Oakesdale
|13-3
|22
|9
|10. Tulalip Heritage
|14-2
|9
|NR
|(tie)Clallam Bay
|10-4
|9
|NR
