The Chargers moved up the polls after beating Kentlake, which was No. 2, last week.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator
Class 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Central Valley (10) 16-0 100 1
2. Sunnyside 15-0 87 3
3. Kentridge 17-1 82 5
4. Bellarmine Prep 16-1 58 6
5. Kentlake 17-2 56 2
6. Bothell 14-2 52 4
7. Glacier Peak 14-1 41 7
8. Moses Lake 12-3 38 8
9. Auburn Riverside 14-5 15 9
(tie)Todd Beamer 17-2 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Stevens 6.

 

Class 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Blanchet (10) 17-0 100 1
2. Kamiakin 14-1 85 2
3. Mt. Spokane 15-1 71 3
4. Prairie 11-2 67 4
5. Lincoln 13-3 52 5
6. Gig Harbor 12-3 44 7
7. Garfield 11-3 26 10
(tie)Stanwood 12-3 26 6
9. Bellevue 15-2 22 NR
10. Mercer Island 14-3 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Shorewood 10. Snohomish 10. Seattle Prep 9. Rainier Beach 6. West Seattle 4. Lynnwood 2.
 

Class 2A
School Record Points Last week
1. Black Hills (5) 14-1 104 2
2. White River (6) 17-2 99 1
3. Wapato 13-2 74 3
4. Prosser 13-2 64 4
5. Lynden 12-4 60 5
6. W. F. West 11-2 54 6
7. Archbishop Murphy 12-3 51 7
8. North Kitsap 13-3 32 9
9. East Valley (Spokane) 11-6 22 10
10. Washougal 8-4 19 8
Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 11. Port Angeles 9. Olympic 3. Renton 1. Tumwater 1. Cedarcrest 1.

 

Class 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Cashmere (6) 15-0 105 2
2. Lynden Christian (5) 15-1 102 1
3. Columbia (Burbank) 14-0 79 4
4. Okanogan 14-2 69 5
5. Montesano 14-3 61 3
6. LaCenter 15-0 60 6
7. Granger 15-1 50 7
8. Zillah 13-2 33 8
9. Mount Baker 13-1 32 9
10. Bellevue Christian 12-4 9 10
Others receiving votes: Medical Lake 2. Meridian 1. River View 1. Seattle Academy 1.
 

Class 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Dayton (6) 14-1 86 2
2. Liberty (Spangle) (1) 15-1 66 1
3. Wahkiakum (2) 16-0 63 5
4. St. George’s 13-2 62 4
5. Davenport 13-2 45 8T
(tie)Ilwaco 15-2 45 3
7. Kalama 13-2 39 7
8. Raymond 13-2 35 10
9. Adna 14-2 22 6
10. Brewster 12-3 21 8T
Others receiving votes: Tonasket 6. LaConner 4. Colfax 1.

 

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.
Class 1B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Colton (4) 14-2 73 1
2. Republic (2) 17-1 72 2
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 14-3 51 4
4. Sunnyside Christian 12-2 46 5
5. Tacoma Baptist (2) 18-0 40 8
(tie)Pomeroy 11-4 40 3
7. Selkirk 15-3 36 6
8. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 15-1 28 10
9. Oakesdale 13-3 22 9
10. Tulalip Heritage 14-2 9 NR
(tie)Clallam Bay 10-4 9 NR