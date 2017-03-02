The Royals, who hadn’t lost since late December, ended the game on a 9-2 run, but it was a point short against the Braves, 58-57.

TACOMA — The top-ranked Bishop Blanchet team knew it was going to have its hands full.

Going against Lynnwood, which has also turned itself into a regular participant at the state tournament, Bishop Blanchet got all it could handle from the No. 10 Royals. Lynnwood ended the game on a 9-2 run, but the Braves were able to hold on just enough to hand Lynnwood its first loss in over two months with a 58-57 victory in a Class 3A quarterfinal Thursday morning.

The Braves will face No. 3 Lincoln (21-6) in a semifinal game at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

“That’s one hell of a basketball game,” Bishop Blanchet coach Brett Hecko said. “That was a great game. We knew they were going to keep coming at us. They are pressure, pressure, pressure.”

Senior Jadyn Bush led the Braves with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Bush said Bishop Blanchet (25-1) was focused on defense and rebounding — with the Braves finishing with a 40-25 advantage on the boards.

“They knew how to slow us down on offense and make it very difficult for us to score,” Bush said. “It was tough. It was just, ‘Keep your composure. Do what we talked about.’ ”

The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 44. Bishop Blanchet went on a 14-4 run to take a 58-48 lead with 2:46 left in the game.

But the Royals came storming back.

Lynnwood’s Kaprice Boston made a clutch three-pointer and Kelsey Rogers followed that with a layup to cap their run and get the Royals to within one point in the game’s final minute. After a shot clock violation by Bishop Blanchet, Lynnwood (21-5) got one final chance with 11.7 seconds remaining, but the Braves’ defense held and gave the Royals their first loss since a nonconference game against Moses Lake on Dec. 23.

“Blanchet is just tough,” Lynnwood coach Brent Hudson said. “… I thought the fourth quarter was when we were going to make our run and then they ended up making a run.”

Annie Maher grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 13 points for Bishop Blanchet — including six points in the fourth-quarter.

“For me it was definitely just relief at the end,” Bush said. “I was excited, but I was happy that we were able to pull out that win.”

It was the second consecutive one-point victory for Bishop Blanchet, who topped Mercer Island 48-47 in its regional game.

“It worked out OK,” Hecko said. “ … It’s not like we haven’t had close games before. It’s been a grind ever since the Metro playoffs.”

Boston finished with 25 points for Lynnwood, with the senior accounting for 17 of the Royals’ 28 first-half points. Rogers added 17 points and six rebounds for Lynnwood, which faces Wesco 3A rival Stanwood in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday. The Royals have defeated Stanwood in both of the teams’ previous meetings this season.

Hudson said that he “won’t be surprised if Blanchet wins the whole thing.” For now, the Lynnwood coach is proud of how his team battled back late in the contest.

“More than anything we’re just proud of the girls,” Hudson said. “Down 10 in the fourth quarter (and) it would have been pretty easy for us just to roll over and go away. But the fact that we battled back and got the ball back with a chance to go ahead — I’ll take it.”