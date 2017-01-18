The undefeated Braves are the unanimous No. 1 while the Falcons are sitting behind state power Central Valley.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Central Valley (10)
|14-0
|100
|1
|2. Kentlake
|16-1
|84
|2
|3. Sunnyside
|12-0
|81
|3
|4. Bothell
|12-1
|73
|4
|5. Kentridge
|16-1
|60
|5
|6. Bellarmine Prep
|14-1
|51
|6
|7. Glacier Peak
|12-1
|36
|8
|8. Moses Lake
|10-3
|24
|7
|9. Auburn Riverside
|13-3
|21
|9
|10. Lake Stevens
|11-2
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Todd Beamer 5. Woodinville 2. Auburn 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Blanchet (10)
|15-0
|100
|1
|2. Kamiakin
|11-2
|87
|3
|3. Mt. Spokane
|14-0
|69
|4T
|4. Prairie
|9-2
|67
|4T
|5. Lincoln
|11-3
|48
|6
|6. Stanwood
|12-2
|42
|2
|7. Gig Harbor
|10-3
|30
|10
|8. Seattle Prep
|11-3
|23
|7
|9. Shorewood
|13-1
|20
|NR
|10. Garfield
|10-3
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Snohomish 13. Mercer Island 9. Rainier Beach 7. Lynnwood 7. Bellevue 6. West Seattle 3. Bethel 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. White River (9)
|14-1
|99
|1
|2. Black Hills (1)
|11-1
|91
|2
|3. Wapato
|12-0
|74
|4
|4. Prosser
|11-2
|59
|5T
|5. Lynden
|11-3
|53
|5T
|6. W. F. West
|9-1
|47
|3
|7. Archbishop Murphy
|11-3
|44
|8
|8. Washougal
|6-3
|25
|10
|9. North Kitsap
|12-3
|18
|NR
|10. East Valley (Spokane)
|9-6
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 9. Olympic 7. Renton 7. Eatonville 3. Kingston 2. Cheney 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Lynden Christian (7)
|13-1
|96
|1
|2. Cashmere (3)
|13-0
|93
|2
|3. Montesano
|13-2
|68
|4
|4. Columbia (Burbank)
|12-0
|63
|5
|5. Okanogan
|13-2
|60
|3
|6. LaCenter
|11-0
|54
|6
|7. Granger
|14-1
|46
|7
|8. Zillah
|10-2
|28
|8
|9. Mount Baker
|12-1
|26
|9
|10. Bellevue Christian
|11-4
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 4. King’s 2. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1. Medical Lake 1. Omak 1. Seattle Academy 1.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Liberty (Spangle) (8)
|14-0
|88
|1
|2. Dayton
|12-0
|81
|2T
|3. Ilwaco
|14-1
|68
|2T
|4. St. George’s
|11-2
|58
|4
|5. Wahkiakum (1)
|13-0
|55
|6
|6. Adna
|14-1
|51
|5
|7. Kalama
|10-2
|35
|8
|8. Brewster
|10-3
|17
|9
|(tie) Davenport
|11-2
|17
|7
|10. Raymond
|12-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Colfax 7. LaConner 4. Life Christian Academy 3. Tonasket 2.
|Class 1B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Colton (6)
|11-2
|84
|1
|2. Republic (2)
|15-1
|80
|2
|3. Pomeroy
|7-1
|67
|3T
|4. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|12-3
|63
|5T
|5. Sunnyside Christian (1)
|10-2
|46
|7
|6. Selkirk
|13-3
|44
|3T
|7. Clallam Bay
|9-3
|29
|5T
|8. Tacoma Baptist
|16-0
|19
|10T
|9. Oakesdale
|10-3
|16
|NR
|10. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)
|14-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Neah Bay 10. Quilcene 9. Evergreen Lutheran 7. Pateros 4. Entiat 1. Tulalip Heritage 1.
