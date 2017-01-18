The undefeated Braves are the unanimous No. 1 while the Falcons are sitting behind state power Central Valley.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator
 

Class 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Central Valley (10) 14-0 100 1
2. Kentlake 16-1 84 2
3. Sunnyside 12-0 81 3
4. Bothell 12-1 73 4
5. Kentridge 16-1 60 5
6. Bellarmine Prep 14-1 51 6
7. Glacier Peak 12-1 36 8
8. Moses Lake 10-3 24 7
9. Auburn Riverside 13-3 21 9
10. Lake Stevens 11-2 11 10
Others receiving votes: Todd Beamer 5. Woodinville 2. Auburn 2.

 

Class 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Blanchet (10) 15-0 100 1
2. Kamiakin 11-2 87 3
3. Mt. Spokane 14-0 69 4T
4. Prairie 9-2 67 4T
5. Lincoln 11-3 48 6
6. Stanwood 12-2 42 2
7. Gig Harbor 10-3 30 10
8. Seattle Prep 11-3 23 7
9. Shorewood 13-1 20 NR
10. Garfield 10-3 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Snohomish 13. Mercer Island 9. Rainier Beach 7. Lynnwood 7. Bellevue 6. West Seattle 3. Bethel 2.

 

Class 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. White River (9) 14-1 99 1
2. Black Hills (1) 11-1 91 2
3. Wapato 12-0 74 4
4. Prosser 11-2 59 5T
5. Lynden 11-3 53 5T
6. W. F. West 9-1 47 3
7. Archbishop Murphy 11-3 44 8
8. Washougal 6-3 25 10
9. North Kitsap 12-3 18 NR
10. East Valley (Spokane) 9-6 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 9. Olympic 7. Renton 7. Eatonville 3. Kingston 2. Cheney 1.

 

Class 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Lynden Christian (7) 13-1 96 1
2. Cashmere (3) 13-0 93 2
3. Montesano 13-2 68 4
4. Columbia (Burbank) 12-0 63 5
5. Okanogan 13-2 60 3
6. LaCenter 11-0 54 6
7. Granger 14-1 46 7
8. Zillah 10-2 28 8
9. Mount Baker 12-1 26 9
10. Bellevue Christian 11-4 6 10
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 4. King’s 2. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1. Medical Lake 1. Omak 1. Seattle Academy 1.

 

Class 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Liberty (Spangle) (8) 14-0 88 1
2. Dayton 12-0 81 2T
3. Ilwaco 14-1 68 2T
4. St. George’s 11-2 58 4
5. Wahkiakum (1) 13-0 55 6
6. Adna 14-1 51 5
7. Kalama 10-2 35 8
8. Brewster 10-3 17 9
(tie) Davenport 11-2 17 7
10. Raymond 12-2 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Colfax 7. LaConner 4. Life Christian Academy 3. Tonasket 2.

Class 1B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Colton (6) 11-2 84 1
2. Republic (2) 15-1 80 2
3. Pomeroy 7-1 67 3T
4. Almira Coulee-Hartline 12-3 63 5T
5. Sunnyside Christian (1) 10-2 46 7
6. Selkirk 13-3 44 3T
7. Clallam Bay 9-3 29 5T
8. Tacoma Baptist 16-0 19 10T
9. Oakesdale 10-3 16 NR
10. Cedar Park Christian (MLT) 14-1 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Neah Bay 10. Quilcene 9. Evergreen Lutheran 7. Pateros 4. Entiat 1. Tulalip Heritage 1.
Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.