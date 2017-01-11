Blanchet is unanimous No. 1 in 3A while Central Valley is the top-ranked team in 4A.

Class 4A
School Record Points
1. Central Valley (9) 11-0 95
2. Kentlake 12-1 81
3. Sunnyside (1) 10-0 77
4. Bothell 10-1 70
5. Kentridge 13-1 52
6. Bellarmine Prep 10-1 47
7. Moses Lake 8-2 39
8. Glacier Peak 10-1 33
9. Auburn Riverside 10-3 15
10. Lake Stevens 9-2 12
Others receiving votes: Eastlake 9. Todd Beamer 9. Woodinville 9. Rogers (Puyallup) 2.

 

Class 3A
School Record Points
1. Blanchet (10) 13-0 100
2. Stanwood 12-0 77
3. Kamiakin 10-1 70
4. Mt. Spokane 10-1 53
(tie)Prairie 8-2 53
6. Lincoln 9-2 49
7. Seattle Prep 10-1 41
8. Snohomish 7-3 32
9. Rainier Beach 10-2 21
10. Gig Harbor 8-3 18
Others receiving votes: Shorewood 8. Garfield 8. Mercer Island 6. Edmonds-Woodway 6. Bellevue 4. Peninsula 2. West Seattle 1. Bethel 1.

 

Class 2A
School Record Points
1. White River (8) 11-1 106
2. Black Hills (1) 9-1 98
3. W. F. West (1) 8-1 77
4. Wapato (1) 10-0 71
5. Prosser 10-2 54
(tie)Lynden 9-3 54
7. Burlington-Edison 6-4 38
8. Archbishop Murphy 9-3 25
(tie) Olympic 10-3 25
10. Washougal 6-3 14
Others receiving votes: East Valley (Spokane) 11. North Kitsap 10. River Ridge 9. Eatonville 6. Franklin Pierce 2. Hockinson 2. Cheney 1. Mark Morris 1. Tumwater 1.

 

Class 1A
School Record Points
1. Lynden Christian (3) 11-1 91
2. Cashmere (6) 12-0 89
3. Okanogan (1) 12-1 81
4. Montesano 11-2 62
5. Columbia (Burbank) 10-0 53
6. LaCenter 11-0 52
7. Granger 11-1 43
8. Zillah 7-1 28
9. Mount Baker 10-1 21
10. Bellevue Christian 8-4 13
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7. Omak 4. Seattle Academy 2. Nooksack Valley 2. Meridian 1. Seton Catholic 1.

 

Class 2B
School Record Points
1. Liberty (Spangle) (4) 12-0 83
2. Dayton (2) 9-0 72
(tie)Ilwaco (2) 10-1 72
4. St. George’s 9-2 51
5. Adna 11-1 50
6. Wahkiakum (1) 11-0 49
7. Davenport 10-1 38
8. Kalama 8-2 27
9. Brewster 8-2 16
10. Life Christian Academy 6-1 14
Others receiving votes: Raymond 10. Colfax 8. Mabton 5.

 

Class 1B
School Record Points
1. Colton (5) 10-1 67
2. Republic (1) 12-1 59
3. Selkirk (1) 11-2 42
(tie)Pomeroy 6-1 42
5. Almira Coulee-Hartline 10-3 30
(tie)Clallam Bay 7-3 30
7. Sunnyside Christian 8-2 29
8. Cedar Park Christian(MLT) 11-1 22
9. Neah Bay 7-2 16
10. Quilcene 7-3 13
(tie) Tacoma Baptist 13-0 13
Others receiving votes: Pateros 8. Tulalip Heritage 5. Entiat 4. Evergreen Lutheran 3. Tekoa-Oakesdale 2.
