Blanchet is unanimous No. 1 in 3A while Central Valley is the top-ranked team in 4A.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Central Valley (9)
|11-0
|95
|2. Kentlake
|12-1
|81
|3. Sunnyside (1)
|10-0
|77
|4. Bothell
|10-1
|70
|5. Kentridge
|13-1
|52
|6. Bellarmine Prep
|10-1
|47
|7. Moses Lake
|8-2
|39
|8. Glacier Peak
|10-1
|33
|9. Auburn Riverside
|10-3
|15
|10. Lake Stevens
|9-2
|12
Others receiving votes: Eastlake 9. Todd Beamer 9. Woodinville 9. Rogers (Puyallup) 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Blanchet (10)
|13-0
|100
|2. Stanwood
|12-0
|77
|3. Kamiakin
|10-1
|70
|4. Mt. Spokane
|10-1
|53
|(tie)Prairie
|8-2
|53
|6. Lincoln
|9-2
|49
|7. Seattle Prep
|10-1
|41
|8. Snohomish
|7-3
|32
|9. Rainier Beach
|10-2
|21
|10. Gig Harbor
|8-3
|18
Others receiving votes: Shorewood 8. Garfield 8. Mercer Island 6. Edmonds-Woodway 6. Bellevue 4. Peninsula 2. West Seattle 1. Bethel 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. White River (8)
|11-1
|106
|2. Black Hills (1)
|9-1
|98
|3. W. F. West (1)
|8-1
|77
|4. Wapato (1)
|10-0
|71
|5. Prosser
|10-2
|54
|(tie)Lynden
|9-3
|54
|7. Burlington-Edison
|6-4
|38
|8. Archbishop Murphy
|9-3
|25
|(tie) Olympic
|10-3
|25
|10. Washougal
|6-3
|14
Others receiving votes: East Valley (Spokane) 11. North Kitsap 10. River Ridge 9. Eatonville 6. Franklin Pierce 2. Hockinson 2. Cheney 1. Mark Morris 1. Tumwater 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Lynden Christian (3)
|11-1
|91
|2. Cashmere (6)
|12-0
|89
|3. Okanogan (1)
|12-1
|81
|4. Montesano
|11-2
|62
|5. Columbia (Burbank)
|10-0
|53
|6. LaCenter
|11-0
|52
|7. Granger
|11-1
|43
|8. Zillah
|7-1
|28
|9. Mount Baker
|10-1
|21
|10. Bellevue Christian
|8-4
|13
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7. Omak 4. Seattle Academy 2. Nooksack Valley 2. Meridian 1. Seton Catholic 1.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Liberty (Spangle) (4)
|12-0
|83
|2. Dayton (2)
|9-0
|72
|(tie)Ilwaco (2)
|10-1
|72
|4. St. George’s
|9-2
|51
|5. Adna
|11-1
|50
|6. Wahkiakum (1)
|11-0
|49
|7. Davenport
|10-1
|38
|8. Kalama
|8-2
|27
|9. Brewster
|8-2
|16
|10. Life Christian Academy
|6-1
|14
Others receiving votes: Raymond 10. Colfax 8. Mabton 5.
|Class 1B
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Colton (5)
|10-1
|67
|2. Republic (1)
|12-1
|59
|3. Selkirk (1)
|11-2
|42
|(tie)Pomeroy
|6-1
|42
|5. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|10-3
|30
|(tie)Clallam Bay
|7-3
|30
|7. Sunnyside Christian
|8-2
|29
|8. Cedar Park Christian(MLT)
|11-1
|22
|9. Neah Bay
|7-2
|16
|10. Quilcene
|7-3
|13
|(tie) Tacoma Baptist
|13-0
|13
Others receiving votes: Pateros 8. Tulalip Heritage 5. Entiat 4. Evergreen Lutheran 3. Tekoa-Oakesdale 2.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.