Jadyn Bush scores 27 in the paint and Katie Merrywell shoots long range for 17 more as the Braves beat the Wildcats for the league title for the second consecutive year.

Brett Hecko surely appreciates what senior Jadyn Bush does in the paint for his top-ranked Bishop Blanchet girls basketball team.

No doubt her teammates benefit from the Harvard University commit’s inside presence.

Junior guard Katie Merrywell drilled four three-pointers to finish with 17 points as the outside complement to Bush’s 27 points inside as Blanchet finished fast for 62-46 win over West Seattle in the Metro League girls championship game on Friday night at Chief Sealth High School.

“I worked over the offseason on my shot a lot and I had one of my summer coaches help me,” Merrywell said. “I just had to focus on setting my feet and just working hard on getting open, and I get open because Jadyn looks and knows how to get to us and she passes it out.”

The Braves (22-0) captured the Metro title for the second season in a row, but not without a lurching start and an early nine-point hole. Merrywell scored 11 of her 17 points in the second half and dropped in her four threes in a span of 8 minutes, 14 seconds over the second and third quarters.

Blanchet turned the ball over on four of its first five possessions.

“It was a struggle to get going there,” said Hecko, the Braves’ first-year coach. “We were standing and we didn’t do a very good job of having our kids get ready, knowing they were going to be trapped off on-ball [screens]. We coughed it up.

“Once we got a little more movement on offense, we settled down.”

The two teams met only one other time this season with the Braves scoring a 64-60 decision on West Seattle’s floor on Dec. 16. The start was encouraging for West Seattle the second time around, but Blanchet was too balanced inside and out.

“[Bush] was my pick for [Metro League] MVP,” said West Seattle coach Darnell Taylor, who features a team with eight sophomores and two freshmen. “She’s a monster down low. The offensive glass, it’s tough to keep her off it, especially with my 5-9 guards and being generous with the 5-9.”

West Seattle (16-7) dictated an up-tempo pace in the first half and led by as many as nine points at 15-6.

The Braves settled down and rode the hot inside hand of Bush, who scored her team’s first 10 points and finished with 16 in the first half. Blanchet rallied with an 11-0 run to take a 17-15 lead and the two teams were tied 27-27 after an up-and-down first half.

“People have to respect [Bush] and when they double down on her, it opens wide-open shots for us,” Merrywell said. “She has the ability to play hard and play tough, which makes them give us open shots and that benefits our team.

Blanchet and West Seattle head to the Class 3A SeaKing District tournament. They will play Tuesday against to-be-determined foes.

The Wildcats’ Grace Sarver, a sophomore guard, finished with 21 points.