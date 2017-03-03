The Braves looked to their inside trio to overpower Lincoln. Mercer Island is in the girls title game for the first time after beating Snohomish.

TACOMA — The power of three worked again for Bishop Blanchet.

The top-seeded Braves (25-1) lined up their three post players and bodied third-seeded Lincoln into errors, winning 55-42 in a Class 3A girls state semifinal matchup at the Tacoma Dome on Friday. Bishop Blanchet advances to the championship game for the first time since 2014.

“We haven’t matched up with a team that can guard all three of them at once, which is why we’ve been dominating,” said point guard Taylor Chambers of sisters Jadyn and Jillese Bush and Annie Maher.

“It’s so easy to get the ball to them,” Chambers continued. “I know if I get it to any of our bigs, they can do something with it.”

Defensively, the trio helped keep the Abes (21-7) scoreless for the final four minutes of the game.

Lincoln’s Morticia McCall led her team with 16 points. Brantley and Kondalia Montgomery added 11 each.

Lincoln, in its first state semifinal game since 1980, will play Snohomish for third place at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

“Our side of town has some really good talent, so as a program, I’m encouraged,” Abes coach Jamila Jones said. “The girls are taking it tough. They want to write something that’s positive about the young ladies at Lincoln … but there’s still a trophy we can put in the trophy case.”

Jadyn Bush led all scorers with 22 points and eight rebounds. Jillese had nine points and eight rebounds while Maher contributed seven rebounds.

“It’s a nice perk,” Blanchet coach Brett Hecko said.

Islanders in finals

No. 8 seed Mercer Island (23-6) clinched the school’s first Class 3A girls state championship berth behind a 60-51 win vs. sixth-seeded Snohomish (19-7).

The Islanders led by as many as 14 points, but the Panthers had a late spurt to trail only 52-48 with 1:19 left in the game. Mercer Island’s Kailee Yan Yan collected a steal and combined with fellow senior Claire Mansfield to make eight free throws to end the game. Yan finished with 18 points while senior center Anna Luce had a game-high 20.

“Our goal from the beginning of the year was to win a game at state, but I knew we had a chance to possibly win (the title) because we have really great chemistry,” Yan said.

Mercer Island plays a rematch with Bishop Blanchet for the title at 3 p.m. on Saturday. It’s the third meeting in the past three weeks between the schools.

“I think we can get them,” Yan said of Blanchet.