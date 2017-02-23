Getting hot during the playoffs won’t improve your seeding at regionals, and it’s something the WIAA will look to fix in the offseason.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association achieved transparency when it unveiled state basketball tournament seeding based on a Rating Percentage Index formula — it just didn’t eliminate the head-scratching.

The West Seattle girls basketball team capped an impressive lead-up to this week’s regionals by winning the SeaKing District title. But the Wildcats, who were ranked No. 14 in RPI standings at the end of the regular season, didn’t benefit from the championship win because the WIAA’s system doesn’t factor in postseason play.

So, West Seattle remains in the loser-out side of the 16-team bracket vying for the Class 3A girls state title. The Wildcats are seeded 11th and face No. 14 seed Edmonds-Woodway in a regional Saturday at Bellevue College.

“After going through this year, one of the top priorities of the committee will be to determine a way to factor in the district tournament,” said WIAA assistant executive director Cindy Adsit, who oversees basketball among other duties. “We just don’t know yet what that will be. We’ve had several different options of how that might be done. … They’ll sort through that and then make a decision about what changes will be put in place for next year.”

The calculation of the RPI, which was updated daily on the WIAA website, could also be tweaked. Bothell’s girls basketball team went undefeated and topped Class 4A in RPI standings, but was eliminated in district play. Meanwhile the Lindbergh boys were 45th in RPI standings and qualified for the Class 2A state tournament through their district tournament.

Boys teams Hoquiam (35th) in Class 1A and Inglemoor (34th) in Class 4A are other regional qualifiers. Friday Harbor girls were 33rd and sit as the No. 16 seed in the Class 2B tourney.

Seeding based on the RPI replaced a draw, which would sometimes cause marquee matchups occurring in early rounds at state.

Under the new tournament format, winners of the teams seeded Nos. 1-8 receive a bye to the state quarterfinals. Losers of those games will play the winners of teams seeded 9-16.

“I love the idea of protecting your No. 1 seeds, rewarding them for having a great season,” said Bishop Blanchet girls coach Brett Hecko, whose team lost to Mercer Island in the district semifinals. It was the Braves’ first loss of the season, but they retain the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A state tournament.

“But there has to be some hybrid model to make the district championship matter at the next level,” Hecko continued. “Make sure the district champ is in the nonelimination bracket of regionals.”

The 12 teams that advance from the regionals play in a modified double-elimination portion of the state tournament, which is also seeded by RPI. The top-seeded Nathan Hale boys played their closest game of the season against Rainier Beach, winning 88-84 last week for the SeaKing district title.

The teams will play again Saturday as a regional matchup.

“I’m dumbfounded by this whole thing,” said Rainier Beach coach Mike Bethea, whose team is the defending state champs. “It’s a disadvantage for us. … You can’t stick a toe into this thing. You’ve got to include the postseason or it doesn’t make any sense.”