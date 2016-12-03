Photo & VideoPhotography Best photos from Day 2 of Washington high school state championships Originally published December 3, 2016 at 2:47 pm Best photos from Day 2 of Washington high school state championshipsBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Best photos from Day 1 of Washington high school state championships Photos: Woodinville, Sumner collide in 4A football semifinal showdown Goooaaal! State soccer semifinal photos Related Stories Kamiakin stops O’Dea in overtime to win first state football title in school history Napavine finally breaks through for 2B state football championship Share story By Logan RielySeattle Time staff photographer Related Stories Kamiakin stops O’Dea in overtime to win first state football title in school history December 3, 2016 Napavine finally breaks through for 2B state football championship December 2, 2016 Marty Osborn steps down after 26 years as Kentridge football coach December 2, 2016 Washington high school football scoreboard: Live updates from Day 2 of state championships December 3, 2016 More Photo Galleries Best photos from Day 1 of Washington high school state championships Photos: Woodinville, Sumner collide in 4A football semifinal showdown Goooaaal! State soccer semifinal photos Logan Riely View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryKamiakin stops O’Dea in overtime to win first state football title in school history
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.