Isaiah Ifanse rushes for 284 yards and five touchdowns as the Wolverines beat the Rebels, thought to be a league contender, a 49-20 defeat.

The fifth-ranked Bellevue High School football team entered the game with the prospect of back-to-back losses for the first time in seven years.

But Wolverines junior running back Isaiah Ifanse was having none of that.

Ifanse piled up 284 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 17 carries as Bellevue ran over Juanita 49-20 in a KingCo 3A/2A opener for both teams on Friday night at Bellevue High School.

Playing in its homecoming game, Bellevue (1-1, 1-0 league) didn’t disappoint its faithful against a team many were picking to challenge for the conference title in the Rebels (1-3, 0-1).

The return of running back/defensive back Salvon Ahmed for Juanita perhaps woke up Ifanse, who has trained with Ahmed the last two offseasons under the guidance of Tracy Ford, a former Wolverines standout.

“We were training the whole offseason together and it’s always good to compete against a good player like Salvon,” Ifanse said. “I have to thank my line, because there were lots of holes. We just wanted our first win on the season and show people we’re still Bellevue and we can still beat teams.

“Salvon usually gets the better of me, but I just always try to compete and keep up with him. It’s made me a better football player.”

Ahmed, who committed to Washington last week, missed the last two games after breaking a finger on the fourth play of the season opener. He had 150 yards on 24 carries and fumble.

“It’s been four weeks for me, so I was happy to be back out there,” said Ahmed, who added a 74-yard TD run with 8:45 left in the game to make it 42-13. “It was just getting used to (the wrap on his hand). (The fumble) was kind of the growing pains of (wearing a protective shell). Unfortunately, the team didn’t get it done.”

The Wolverines looked like a team on a mission, not one with an unknown future that was hit with offseason sanctions, a two-year postseason ban and a shortened season.

“That just makes us want to go harder and motivate us more for the games we do have,” Ifanse said.

The Wolverines, which lost to Tumwater on a Hail Mary 15-13 two weeks ago in its first game of the season, last lost back-to-back games in 2009 with consecutive defeats to out-of-state opponents — Katy, Texas 35-14 on Sept. 12, 2009 and Grant of Sacramento, Calif., 14-0 on Sept. 19, 2009.

Bellevue has beaten the Rebels nine games in a row since the two programs resumed playing regularly in 2008.