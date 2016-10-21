The Wolverines’ shortened season comes to an end next week.

Every practice, every game and every single play, the fifth-ranked Bellevue High School football team is trying to prove this wasn’t a lost season.

Even with a two-year postseason ban hanging over their heads and a tumultuous offseason that saw program sanctions, the players are still putting out maximum effort.

The Wolverines are continuing to play like there’s a KingCo 3A/2A championship at stake, even though they’re banned from winning the league crown.

Junior Isaiah Ifanse ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries and senior quarterback Jack Enger completed 4 of 5 passes for 105 yards and two TDs as Bellevue beat Redmond 50-7 in a KingCo 3A/2A game Friday night at Redmond High School.

“We’ve tried to carry on the tradition from past years,” said Enger, who is a University of Washington baseball commit as a pitcher. “We’ve been to multiple state championships in a row, and I know we can’t go this year, but we’re trying to play the same intensity level.

“We are trying to keep it the same way. We show it on the field each and every day in practice. I’m just glad me and the boys can get it done.”

It was senior night for the Mustangs as the school honored 26 seniors in a pregame ceremony, but the Wolverines stole the spotlight after the opening kickoff.

For Bellevue (4-1, 4-0 KingCo), it means all the hard work will end after next Friday’s season-ending KingCo game. The 12-time state champions close out their abbreviated six-game 2016 schedule at Lake Washington with little implications other than playing for pride.

“We are approaching the season one game at a time and we just want the kids to have a great experience out there, live play by play and enjoy the moment,” Bellevue interim coach Mark Landes said. “I think their reward is their teammates and playing for each other, coming out here on a Friday night and getting to battle.

“These guys are making the most of it.”

The Wolverines have won four consecutive games since a season-opening 15-13 nonleague loss at home to Tumwater.

Redmond (3-5, 2-2) needs to win at Interlake next week to reach postseason play in Class 3A. The Mustangs had a rough time stopping the Wolverines as they were outgained 448-179 in total offense.

Nathan Stein came off the bench to lead Redmond with 54 yards rushing on 11 carries.