On a wet and sloppy night full of fumbles, the Titans prevail 10-3 in a game between teams tied for first place.

FEDERAL WAY – It was a dark and stormy night, and the foul conditions played a role in a nerve-jangling finish in a North Puget Sound League showdown for first place.

Auburn Mountainview, given new life after recovering a fumble on the Todd Beamer 40 with 2 minutes 22 seconds to play, could get no closer than the Titans’ 2-yard line in the closing seconds, preserving a 10-3 Beamer victory Thursday night at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.

The victory, its fifth straight, puts Beamer (6-1, 5-0 NPSL) alone atop the Olympic Division standings. Auburn Mountainview, which had not scored less than 31 points in its past five games, dropped one game behind (4-3, 4-1).

“The goal was to try and be a league champion,” Beamer coach Darren McKay said, “so we still have that chance. They were averaging 32 or 33 points a game coming in, and we held them to three points. We’ve done that pretty consistently this year. Whatever a team is averaging coming in, that’s not what they’re going to get.”

What both teams got was monsoon-like rain pouring down sporadically throughout the game, resulting in five combined fumbles (three by Auburn Mountainview) and tough slogging for two run-oriented teams, even on an artificial surface.

“We knew it was going to be wet, but it wasn’t cold,” McKay said. “It played a little bit of a role.”

Twice in the first quarter Auburn Mountainview had scoring chances from inside the Beamer 5-yard line, first following a 63-yard run by Bitner Wilson and then after a Beamer fumble on its own 2, but the Lions managed only a 23-yard field goal by Carlos Huizar. Dylan Alley responded for Beamer later in the quarter with a 36-yarder.

A mishandled punt early in the third quarter set up the night’s lone touchdown. Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey had a punt bounce off his shoulder and Noah Delaney recovered for the Titans on Mountainview’s 17-yard line. Five plays later, Bill Vann plowed in for a score off right tackle from 5 yards out.

A Mountainview fumble on the Titans’ 23 with four minutes left in the game appeared to end the Lions’ last hope for pulling even with Beamer. Yet Vann lost the grip during a run four plays later, and Bridger Child recovered for Mountainview on Beamer’s 40.

Alfrey drove the Lions to the 7 then ran wide right on third-and-goal, getting blasted on the sideline. A penalty put Mountainview on the 4 with fourth down and 24 seconds to play.

A dazed Alfrey was replaced by freshman Drew Davenport, who handed off to Wilson, who had run hard all night. Wilson struggled to the 2, lost the ball and had it recovered by Beamer’s Alexx Schmidt, his second recovery of the fourth quarter.

“You make a few mistakes against a good team like Beamer, and they’re going to capitalize on them,” Mountainview coach Jared Gervais said.