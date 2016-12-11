The Raiders took down Rainier Beach last week. Now they face Cleveland, which was sixth at state last season.

Nathan Hale doesn’t get a reprieve after a physical win against defending Class 3A champion Rainier Beach on Friday. The Raiders travel Tuesday to play at Cleveland, which finished sixth at state last year.

The Metro League matchup is also a clash of good friends in first-year Nathan Hale coach Brandon Roy and Cleveland’s third-year coach Jerry Perry. Both are former Garfield stars, the latter leading the Bulldogs to a state championship in 1998.

Roy said Perry was one of the people he sought advice from before taking the Nathan Hale position. Since retiring from the NBA in 2013, Roy has spent the past three years volunteering for coach Ed Haskins during Garfield’s offseason.

“Obviously following Garfield a lot, (Brandon) had his opinion about things he would do differently at Garfield,” Petty said recently. “When you start having an opinion about what you would do differently, you already have a coach’s mind.

“The best advice I passed on was there is no Brandon Roy out there. So, if he’s looking for a Brandon Roy and what he would do, then you’re all the way screwed up. You’re not going to find it. But, you can instill so many different values in different kids and they can take on different parts of you.”

The undefeated Raiders are beating opponents by an average of 25.3 points.

“I’m not going to just let Brandon win,” Perry said. “He’s respected, but he’s still a rookie.”

Three up, three down?

Due to snowfall on Friday, Bothell and Eastlake postponed their anticipated KingCo 4A girls basketball game to be played in Sammamish. The game is now Monday, giving the teams three games each to play this week. Weather permitting, both have previously scheduled games on Wednesday and Friday.

Bothell is undefeated after four games. Eastlake, which reached the Class 4A state tournament Sweet 16 last year, lost a nonleague game to Todd Beamer, 53-42 and is 2-1.

No mercy

Kentlake girls basketball is off to an impressive start, especially after losing league MVP Sydney Peterson to a knee injury. In the Falcons’ opening five wins, they held three opponents under 20 points.

This week’s results will be telling. Kentlake hosts North Puget Sound League games against Tahoma (Tuesday) and Kentridge (Friday). Both were playoff teams last year.

Century mark

Federal Way boys basketball hit triple digits, defeating Auburn 109-62 on Friday. FWHS, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, was led by senior wing Malcom Cola (24 points) and senior point guard Marcus Stephens (23 points).

It’s the third time in its five games this season Federal Way has surpassed the 100-point mark. The two-time defending state champs only accomplished the feat twice in their past three seasons.

Confiscated

A photographer had a professional-grade camera and miniature stand confiscated by a referee working the Nathan Hale game Friday. After the Raiders were called for traveling, the official stopped play with 4:21 left in the matchup to pick up the equipment and carry it to the scorer’s table.

“Don’t give this to anybody until the game is over!” he told the statisticians.

The estimated 1,500-seat gymnasium sold out by 7 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. game that featured five-star recruit Michael Porter Jr. Many stood in doorways along the baselines to see the game, photographers and videographers jockeying for space, too. But no protest was made when the camera was taken.