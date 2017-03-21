As a freshman, he was key cog in Lakeside’s first state title-game appearance. As a sophomore, he’s already committed to UCLA.

If Lakeside builds any baseball tradition, it’ll likely be because of Corbin Carroll.

Teammates knew it the first day they met him.

Carroll, a 5-foot-9, two-sport standout, was late to a football tryout last year. Players were getting their 40-yard dash times and it was his turn.

5 to watch Teams Kentwood: All-State catcher Shane McGuire, a San Diego commit, batted .447 with 23 RBI last year. He’ll be the leader of an experienced roster that placed second in Class 4A last year. Skyline: Spartans return majority of their position players from the Class 4A state championship team. The question is who’ll handle the pitching? Senior Jack Rooney is the leading option. Woodinville: The Falcons finished fourth in the Class 4A state tournament last year. Senior pitcher Bryce Coyne emerged as a standout on the mound and has an experienced and talented team behind him. Eastside Catholic: Seniors Jackson Bandow and Cole Galvogno team with sophomore Justin Armbruester to form a pitching unit that should get the defending Metro League champs out of the Class 3A state tourney opening round. Glacier Peak: Senior infielder Ryan Ober, an Oregon State commit and all-Wesco first-team pick, helped the Grizzles win a division title last year. The veteran team could surprise opponents with its depth. Players Steve Emanuels, Interlake (Sr., pitcher): The Washington commit is the top prospect in the state, according to Baseball Northwest. Intimidating on the mound as a 6-foot-5 right-handed thrower. Kyler McMahan, Lynnwood (Sr., infielder): The Oregon State commit is quick and has a strong arm. His leadership is key to helping the Royals get their first postseason success since 1994. Jesse Franklin, Seattle Prep (Sr., outfield): Named to the Rawlings-Perfect Game preseason All-Region first-team. Known for his speed and strength, the 2015 Star Times pick is a Michigan commit. Michael Attalah, Cedar Park Christian (Sr., pitcher): The Oregon State commit was a preseason Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American honorable mention. Went 3-2 with a 3.42 ERA for the Eagles last year. Mason Delacruz, Thomas Jefferson (Sr. shortstop): The Washington State commit is a top-10 prospect in the state, according to Baseball Northwest. Hit .400 with eight RBI and seven steals last year. Jayda Evans

“Somebody called out the time, 4.51, and I look over and said, ‘Who was that?” teammate Ben Hinthorne said. “It was this freshman Corbin Carroll out here in tennis shoes, not even wearing cleats. He didn’t even stretch!

“I talked to him and found out he played baseball and then heard all the hype around him. He lived up to it, no question.”

Unassuming in stature, Carroll immediately stands out once he starts playing baseball. Last season as a freshman outfielder and pitcher, those skills led the Lions to their first Class 3A state championship game, a 2-0 loss to Lake Washington, in the program’s second postseason appearance.

Last fall, Carroll gave a verbal commitment to UCLA and has returned for his sophomore season determined to keep Lakeside among the top tier baseball teams. In the Metro League, Lakeside is contending with Eastside Catholic, Bishop Blanchet and Seattle Prep.

Statewide, defending champion Lake Washington, Mercer Island and Lynnwood are a few of the top teams trying to keep Lakeside from getting back to the title game.

“I feel like the pressure isn’t there because it’s blinded by the hunger,” said Carroll after the Lions won their season opener 9-6 against Archbishop Murphy. “We’re a very competitive team. What shows that is last season, after every loss, we came back and had (at least) 10 runs against the next team. That exemplifies who we are.”

The Lions lost Metro League MVP Ryan Shaw, who’s now a catcher at Richmond, and 2016 coach of the year Brian Woodward, who moved with his family to Utah. Even Hinthorne, an all-Metro first-team pitcher, is sidelined with an elbow injury. He was 11-0 last year.

But Carroll’s stats during the state run would make anyone optimistic. In seven postseason games, he hit .519 with seven RBI and one homer. Recruited as a hitter, the lefty also pitches and was 5-2 last year with a 2.39 ERA, and 53 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched.

“He definitely didn’t play like a freshman,” said Kellen Sundin, now the head coach after being a longtime assistant. “But he’s not just a talent. He goes about his business and wants to get better. … We were a good team that got really hot at the end of the year (and) the guys have picked up where they left off last year in terms of working hard and earning what we get.”