Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

High schools

Porter’s dunk served no purpose

The slam dunk executed by Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. at the end of the recent 3A state title basketball game seemed like a fitting final installment for the disturbing “amateur” basketball saga that has played out in the Seattle area this year.

Hale was soundly defeating its opponent late in the game. The dunk served no purpose other than to put an exclamation point on the humiliation. And yet, and this is the important point, the crowd went nuts. Is this what we have come to value in amateur sports?

Richard Schwartz, Bellevue

College basketball

Give Romar chance

Larry Stone’s column that says UW should retain Lorenzo Romar is correct. One more year for Romar to get it done, or he is out. The football program will return profitability back to the athletic program, and there will be ample room to let go of Romar if he does not produce wins.

He has had a good run at the UW. Time to move on.

DAWG (online commenter)

‘One and done’ not getting it done

It’s laughable that Lorenzo Romar is paid major-college-coach money when his only skill is recruiting. On top of that, his top recruits seem to be only the “one and done” types that do not lend themselves to program stability and long-term success.

Once upon a time Gonzaga and, more recently, Oregon were nowhere on the basketball landscape yet now they are powers. Why? They went out and found coaches who could both recruit and coach, and they go after players who typically play for more than one season.

DawgTrack (online commenter)

Recruiting tips from Romar?

Let’s pause from all the headlines regarding UW men’s coach Lorenzo Romar and consider the women’s coach, Mike Neighbors.

Last season, the scoring and rebounding load was carried by three women — Kelsey Plum, Chantel Osahor and Talia Walton — with little help from a thin bench. This season, that same load again has been carried by three players — Plum, Osahor and Katie Collier — with occasional help from others.

My point? 1) Neighbors seems like a nice guy and is a successful coach; and 2) he hasn’t recruited many top-flight players recently. Perhaps Romar could offer Neighbors a few pointers on getting top recruits.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Kudos to Gonzaga men

Though the criticism Gonzaga receives for never advancing to a Final Four is justified, I don’t see any other mid-major program replicating what they have accomplished over the past 18 years.

To make the NCAA tournament 19 years in a row is truly remarkable. Hopefully this is the year they finally break on through to the Final Four. Go Zags!

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Mariners

Move on, Boog

Ryan Divish’s article on Boog Powell’s suspension from baseball was an attention-getter. It sounded as if Divish felt sympathy for a player who feels unjustly accused of using performance-enhancing drugs. Regular people on the street don’t know what to think. And in the case of Mr. Powell, he was suspended previously, a fact that damages his credibility.

But as to his stated wish to have this matter reversed and clear his name, that does not strike me as realistic. I think trying to start fresh is all he can do, and in that we wish him well.

Tom Likai, Shoreline