High-school football

Forfeit vs. Archbishop Murphy a good call

I have to commend those parents and team members at Granite Falls High School who made the decision not to play against the Archbishop Murphy team.

I have had strong feelings about the disparity of resources and size enjoyed by the private schools over the “neighborhood schools” that have to play against them.

To play football against opponents who can outweigh you by 60 to 90 pounds or more is not what kids should be forced to do. They will try to prove their bravery, but the results usually are painful injuries. I have two shoulders to remind me of that.

That is not what high-school sports are meant to do, so it seems obvious to put the private schools in a league of their own so they can play teams who are at their level. Or make them play by the same rules as the other schools and cease the widespread recruiting that only they can enjoy.

Let’s level the playing field.

Bob Parks, Shoreline

WIAA must ensure balanced competition

No one enjoys losing, but while it was easily defensible for South Whidbey to forfeit vs. Archbishop Murphy with only 14 players, it’s less defensible for Granite Falls.

That said, the WIAA needs to step in to ensure that appropriate levels of competition are being played. Archbishop Murphy should be in Wesco 3A or 4A based on competitiveness (probably 4A) and if the Wesco Conference is dragging its heels, then the WIAA needs to do whatever it can to change that so the athletes can play their games.

David K. (online comment)

Baseball

Fixing the Mariners’ roster

The Mariners showed considerable improvement this year, and if it were not for some unfortunate infield errors and failures by the Nos. 1 and 2 pitchers, we would probably be focused on our playoff game.

Unless Felix Hernandez has undisclosed medical issues that can be fixed, he can no longer be counted on as our ace. He has a huge paycheck that typically is paid to a No. 1 starter. He is not earning his money. He needs to be traded to remove payroll.

Hisashi Iwakuma had a decent year but failed miserably when needed the most. He is not capable of being a No. 1 starter.

We need a reliable shortstop. Ketel Marte has made bad throw after bad throw, and we can’t afford to give games away.

Norichika Aoki, Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager all had from good to great years and need to be retained.

To the degree these issues can be addressed, I am optimistic about the 2017 Mariners. Let’s print our 2017 playoff tickets now.

Gordon Ridgeway, Bothell

Thanks, Vin Scully, for the memories

I really enjoyed Larry Stone’s column about Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully (“Scully bridged baseball’s generations,” Oct. 2). It reminded me of something that happened when I was a young reporter at a small weekly in L.A. in 1992 — I won a contest to be Sportswriter for a Day at Dodger Stadium (essentially, I got to sit in the press box).

My one goal was to get Vin’s signature on a baseball I’d brought especially for that purpose. When I heard him turn over the broadcast to his partner, I hustled to the back of the press box and intercepted the great announcer. He could have said, “Hey kid, I’m in the middle of a broadcast” and passed me by.

Instead, he stopped and signed my ball with the graciousness that is clearly his hallmark. For this die-hard Dodger fan, it was a brief moment that I’ll never forget. Thanks, Larry, and thanks, Vin, for all the great calls and great memories over the years. You truly were, and are, Dodger baseball for the fans.

David Hirning, Seattle

