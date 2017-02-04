The No. 10 Ravens erase a halftime deficit with three-pointers and win North Puget Sound League crown with a 53-35 win over the No. 5 Falcons.

Christian Miller claims it wasn’t his halftime speech.

Instead, the Auburn Riverside girls basketball coach attributes his team’s second-half run in the North Puget Sound League championship game to his players getting “settled in.”

Whatever the case, No. 10 Auburn Riverside outscored No. 5 Kentlake 39-16 in the second half as the Ravens came back to top the Falcons 53-35 on Saturday evening at Auburn Riverside High School.

The victory gives the No. 10 Ravens the No. 1 seed from the NPSL into next week’s Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament. Kentlake will be the league’s No. 2 seed.

“They came out a little nervous,” Miller said. “But we’ve got a veteran group with great leadership, and the girls just settled in and played our basketball. That’s really the difference.”

No. 5 Kentlake led by as much as nine early in the third quarter, but Auburn Riverside’s offense caught fire — particularly from behind the three-point arc. The Ravens netted eight three-pointers in the second half and their defense began to wear Kentlake down.

“The game gets easy if you make your shots,” Miller said. “We shot the ball really well. … They’re a great defensive team. The ball was just going in tonight.”

Olivia Denton and McKenzi Williams led Auburn Riverside (17-5) with 17 points apiece. Fifteen of Denton’s points came on three-pointers, and 14 of Williams’ points came in the second half.

“I’ve got to give their kids a ton of credit,” Kentlake coach GC Hillburn said. “They came out firing and really just knocked down some shots.”

Hillburn said the game got away from the Falcons in the second half. Auburn Riverside used an 8-0 run in the third quarter to wipe out Kentlake’s early lead and just kept rolling from there.

“It was a tale of two halves,” Hillburn said. “I felt like in the first half we really executed defensively. We just made a couple mistakes that got it going in the wrong direction in the second half. … I felt like we broke down a little bit. It was a boulder that got rolling downhill, and all of a sudden our mistakes seemed to matter that much more.”

Aolani Calderon led the Falcons, who beat Auburn Riverside 41-37 in a nonconference game Dec. 10, with nine points and four rebounds. Gabby Bruno scored eight points and Aniston Denckla added seven points for a balanced Kentlake (19-3) squad.

Auburn Riverside will open the West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament with the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Emerald Ridge and Kentwood. Kentlake will play the winner of the Enumclaw-Puyallup play-in game in its bi-district opener on Wednesday.

“The No. 1 seed — that has a good ring to it,” Miller said. “It feels good. It just rewards the girls and shows us, ‘Hey, this is a team that we can beat when we play our game.’ It feels great to be the No. 1 seed, but there’s a long road ahead.”