The Conquerors beat the team that beat the state favorite while the No. 2 Ravens did what they usually do.

KENNEWICK — Championship runs have become the expectation for Auburn Riverside volleyball teams.

The second-ranked Ravens (32-2) are back in the state semifinals for the third straight year, this time in the Class 4A tournament after 3A runs the previous two seasons. They play No. 4 Bellarmine Prep of Tacoma Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

But for the Kentwood Conquerors, state has become an elusive brass ring, one the seniors were driven to grab on their final try after falling short twice in a row.

“It was definitely a dream for all of us, especially the seniors,” senior libero Aleina Gabriel said. “We’ve dreamt about this for a long time. And being here and being able to play on these courts, it’s amazing.”

As it turned out, just getting there wasn’t enough. The fifth-ranked Conquerors (19-7) made their way to the semifinals, too. They beat Monroe and surprising Curtis of University Place to advance for the first time since 2011 and play No. 3 Mead of Spokane (23-2).

Surprising? Curtis? The team that’s made regular runs at state the past few years? The team that won last year’s 4A title?

Yes, surprising — because the eighth-ranked Vikings stunned No. 1 West Valley of Yakima in the opening round, 3-2. The Rams were the only unbeaten team in the tournament, with quality wins over Auburn Riverside, Bellarmine and Mead along the way.

But coach Michael Miller had his players believing, as always.

“When you get to this level, everyone’s earned it, and anything can happen,” he said. “Good things have happened here for us.”

The Vikings believed they had another run in them after falling behind Kentwood two sets to none. They won the third set 25-23 and led 13-7 in the fourth before the Conquerors rallied for a 25-20 victory.

Kentwood setter Riley Sansaver, who had 44 assists, said it was just a matter of pulling together like family, as they have all season.

“Believing in each other, no matter what, that’s our quote,” she said.

The belief factor is consistently strong at Auburn Riverside.

“We train with the expectation of being here, year after year after year,” coach Chris Leverenz said.

And winning when they get here.

“And the state titles a couple years ago made that more of a reality,” Leverenz added.

Junior Calley Heilborn is one of two players who were part of that title team in 2014. She helped the Ravens finish third last year after they fell to eventual-champion Kennedy Catholic in the semis.

She said Riverside’s confidence level is steadily rising.

“We see we can do this, if we play our best,” she said.

The Ravens were sharp Friday with three-set victories over Eastmont of East Wenatchee and rival Auburn Mountainview. It was their third win of the season over the Lions, who knocked off No. 10 Lake Stevens in the opening round, 3-0.

Notes

• Lake Stevens (24-3) nearly had a short tournament stay, falling behind scrappy Eastmont in consolation play. But the Vikings rallied for a 3-2 win to keep their trophy hopes alive.

• Bothell is also one victory away from taking home hardware. The unranked Cougars topped No. 6 Puyallup to start the day, then lost three tough sets to Mead.