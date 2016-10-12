Every classification had a unanimous No. 1 except for the 2A and Archbishop Murphy.

The Associated Press state football poll was nearly unanimous across the board in the latest edition released Wednesday.

The panel of voters from across the state decided Camas (4A), Eastside Catholic (3A), Royal (1A), Napavine (2B) and Lummi (1B) were all unanimous No. 1s.

The only No. 1 that split the vote? Archbishop Murphy. The Wildcats, who have received forfeits the last three weeks and have another on tap Friday (and another coming up at the end of the month), received 10 first-place votes. Tumwater got one.