The undefeated state powers have sat atop the AP poll all season.

Share story

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator
Class 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Central Valley (10) 18-0 100 1
2. Kentridge 19-2 85 3
3. Bellarmine Prep 18-1 78 4
4. Sunnyside 16-1 61 2
5. Kentlake 19-2 59 5
6. Bothell 16-2 51 6
7. Moses Lake 14-3 42 8
8. Glacier Peak 16-1 36 7
9. Todd Beamer 18-2 23 9T
10. Auburn Riverside 15-5 12 9T
Others receiving votes: Lake Stevens 3.
 

Class 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Blanchet (10) 18-0 100 1
2. Kamiakin 17-1 81 2
3. Gig Harbor 15-3 65 6
4. Prairie 15-3 63 4
5. Mt. Spokane 16-2 62 3
6. Lincoln 15-4 42 5
7. Stanwood 15-3 40 7T
8. Bellevue 18-2 37 9
9. Mercer Island 17-3 25 10
10. Garfield 12-4 16 7T
Others receiving votes: Lynnwood 7. Shorewood 6. Rainier Beach 4. Seattle Prep 1. Bethel 1.

 

Class 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Black Hills (9) 17-1 116 1
2. White River (2) 18-2 108 2
3. Wapato 16-2 93 3
4. W. F. West (1) 15-2 76 6
5. Lynden 14-4 72 5
6. Prosser 15-3 65 4
7. Archbishop Murphy 14-3 45 7
8. North Kitsap 16-3 31 8
9. East Valley (Spokane) 13-6 24 9
10. Washougal 11-4 18 10
Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 6. Eatonville 4. Mark Morris 1. Renton 1.
 

Class 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Cashmere (9) 19-0 107 1
2. Lynden Christian (2) 18-1 97 2
3. Columbia (Burbank) 18-0 85 3
4. Okanogan 15-3 72 4
5. Montesano 16-3 64 5
6. LaCenter 18-0 56 6
7. Granger 18-1 50 7
8. Zillah 14-4 27 8
9. Mount Baker 14-3 21 9
10. Bellevue Christian 14-4 15 10
Others receiving votes: La Salle 5. Medical Lake 3. Seattle Academy 2. Meridian 1. 

 

Class 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Dayton (7) 16-1 96 1
2. Wahkiakum (3) 19-0 86 3
3. Liberty (Spangle) 16-2 80 2
4. Kalama 16-3 60 7
(tie)St. George’s 16-2 60 4
6. Davenport 16-2 47 5T
7. Ilwaco 16-3 39 5T
8. Raymond 16-2 35 8
9. Adna 18-2 30 9
10. Brewster 15-3 9 10
Class 1B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Colton (6) 16-2 84 1
2. Republic (2) 19-1 82 2
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 17-3 64 3
4. Sunnyside Christian 14-3 55 4
(tie)Tacoma Baptist (1) 20-0 55 5T
6. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 16-1 39 8
7. Selkirk 17-3 37 7
8. Oakesdale 15-3 33 9
9. Pomeroy 12-5 24 5T
10. Neah Bay 15-3 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Entiat 4. Tulalip Heritage 4. Evergreen Lutheran 2. Pateros 2. Clallam Bay 1.
Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.
View Comments
No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ.
Powered by Livefyre

The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.