As usual, Central Valley, Blanchet top Associated Press state girls poll
The undefeated state powers have sat atop the AP poll all season.
By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Central Valley (10)
|18-0
|100
|1
|2. Kentridge
|19-2
|85
|3
|3. Bellarmine Prep
|18-1
|78
|4
|4. Sunnyside
|16-1
|61
|2
|5. Kentlake
|19-2
|59
|5
|6. Bothell
|16-2
|51
|6
|7. Moses Lake
|14-3
|42
|8
|8. Glacier Peak
|16-1
|36
|7
|9. Todd Beamer
|18-2
|23
|9T
|10. Auburn Riverside
|15-5
|12
|9T
Others receiving votes: Lake Stevens 3.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Blanchet (10)
|18-0
|100
|1
|2. Kamiakin
|17-1
|81
|2
|3. Gig Harbor
|15-3
|65
|6
|4. Prairie
|15-3
|63
|4
|5. Mt. Spokane
|16-2
|62
|3
|6. Lincoln
|15-4
|42
|5
|7. Stanwood
|15-3
|40
|7T
|8. Bellevue
|18-2
|37
|9
|9. Mercer Island
|17-3
|25
|10
|10. Garfield
|12-4
|16
|7T
Others receiving votes: Lynnwood 7. Shorewood 6. Rainier Beach 4. Seattle Prep 1. Bethel 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Black Hills (9)
|17-1
|116
|1
|2. White River (2)
|18-2
|108
|2
|3. Wapato
|16-2
|93
|3
|4. W. F. West (1)
|15-2
|76
|6
|5. Lynden
|14-4
|72
|5
|6. Prosser
|15-3
|65
|4
|7. Archbishop Murphy
|14-3
|45
|7
|8. North Kitsap
|16-3
|31
|8
|9. East Valley (Spokane)
|13-6
|24
|9
|10. Washougal
|11-4
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 6. Eatonville 4. Mark Morris 1. Renton 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Cashmere (9)
|19-0
|107
|1
|2. Lynden Christian (2)
|18-1
|97
|2
|3. Columbia (Burbank)
|18-0
|85
|3
|4. Okanogan
|15-3
|72
|4
|5. Montesano
|16-3
|64
|5
|6. LaCenter
|18-0
|56
|6
|7. Granger
|18-1
|50
|7
|8. Zillah
|14-4
|27
|8
|9. Mount Baker
|14-3
|21
|9
|10. Bellevue Christian
|14-4
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: La Salle 5. Medical Lake 3. Seattle Academy 2. Meridian 1.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Dayton (7)
|16-1
|96
|1
|2. Wahkiakum (3)
|19-0
|86
|3
|3. Liberty (Spangle)
|16-2
|80
|2
|4. Kalama
|16-3
|60
|7
|(tie)St. George’s
|16-2
|60
|4
|6. Davenport
|16-2
|47
|5T
|7. Ilwaco
|16-3
|39
|5T
|8. Raymond
|16-2
|35
|8
|9. Adna
|18-2
|30
|9
|10. Brewster
|15-3
|9
|10
|Class 1B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Colton (6)
|16-2
|84
|1
|2. Republic (2)
|19-1
|82
|2
|3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|17-3
|64
|3
|4. Sunnyside Christian
|14-3
|55
|4
|(tie)Tacoma Baptist (1)
|20-0
|55
|5T
|6. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace)
|16-1
|39
|8
|7. Selkirk
|17-3
|37
|7
|8. Oakesdale
|15-3
|33
|9
|9. Pomeroy
|12-5
|24
|5T
|10. Neah Bay
|15-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Entiat 4. Tulalip Heritage 4. Evergreen Lutheran 2. Pateros 2. Clallam Bay 1.
