Several first-round matchups in the state football tournament contain teams ranked in the Top 10.

With the state football playoffs starting Friday, it’s time for the final Seattle Times state football rankings of 2016.

As we head into state, five Class 4A teams are undefeated: Camas, Richland, Sumner, Lake Stevens and Woodinville. The top game of the opening round is No. 1 Camas hosting No. 6 Graham-Kapowsin (and the top recruit in the state in Foster Sarell).

There are several big games in Class 3A in the opening round: No. 1 O’Dea hosts No. 4 Ferndale. No. 2 Eastside Catholic is at No. 6 Timberline and No. 8 Bonney Lake is at No. 3 Squalicum.

The big game in Class 2A is No. 1 Archbishop Murphy hosting No. 4 North Kitsap in a matchup of unbeatens.

