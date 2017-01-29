The top-ranked teams have run through (or nearly through) the entire regular season with no losses.

The top-ranked teams in the Seattle Times state basketball rankings have certainly proved they should be at the top.

Federal Way No. 1 in Class 4A boys? The Eagles are undefeated and have won 63 straight games.

Nathan Hale No. 1 in Class 3A boys? The unbeaten Raiders are considered the top team in the nation.

Central Valley No. 1 in Class 4A girls? The defending state champs still haven’t been beaten.

Blanchet No. 1 in Class 3A girls? Braves still cruising through a tough league with no defeats.

