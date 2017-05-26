Arlington’s Sidney Trinidad finished second at last year’s 3A state meet in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles. Coming up just short was a source of motivation to get back and finally win the title as a senior.

Coming up just short was a source of motivation to get back and finally win the title as a senior. She did just that Friday in a time of 14.60 seconds, .30 seconds ahead of Gig Harbor’s Leahi Manthei, who finished second.

“At the beginning of the track season I wrote down on a little piece of paper that I wanted to be the 3A state champ in the 100 (hurdles),” Trinidad said. “Since then, I’ve broadened my goals. I really want to do well in the 300 (hurdles), and I want to do well for my girls on the 4×400 (relay) team, but this is my main event and I just really wanted to PR (set a personal record) and come back and win.”

Trinidad entered the event with a season-best time of 14.65, but was able to surpass that, though she came up short of the school record of 14.54.

“I really wanted to beat (the school record), but I didn’t quite do that,” she said. “That’s OK; I’m really happy with how I did today.”

Trinidad had the top time 3A time in the state this season entering the state meet and was able to back that up by pulling away from the rest of the pack late in the race.

“Honestly, it just got me excited,” Trinidad said of having the top time entering the event. “I don’t like to get cocky and I don’t like to celebrate early, because anything can happen. I just kept my head straight and didn’t even think about the times. I just wanted to focus on my own race and it paid off.”

While Trinidad had to come back from disappointment to win on Friday, Jelani Heath, a senior at Rogers High School in Puyallup, had to take on the difficult task of repeating as a state champ in the 4A girls long jump.

It may have been difficult, but Heath made it look easy, winning with a leap of 19-10½. The mark was nearly a foot better than Tahoma’s Alisha Wilson, who finished in second place.

The only disappointment for Heath was that her mark would have set a state meet record for a second straight year, but it did not qualify because of wind. Heath jumped in the pit facing north a year ago. She was facing south Friday. It didn’t matter what direction Heath faced, the wind found her both times.

“Honestly, it doesn’t really matter to me. The wind and I are friends,” Heath joked.

Notes

• The Tahoma girls 4×100 relay team of sister Aliya, Alisha and Tierra Wilson, along with Olivia Ribera, broke the all-time state record in the event for the second time this season, in the preliminaries on Friday.

Their time of 46.07 beat their record of 46.32 that they set at the Arcadia Invite in California in April

• Eastlake sophomore Ellie Talius won the state championship in the 4A girls pole vault with a mark of 12-6.

• Garfield sophomore Lyric Harris also took home a state championship, in the 3A girls triple jump, finishing with a mark of 38-7¼.