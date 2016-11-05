Courtney Arnold scores the game’s only goal as the Eagles top the Panthers 1-0 to claim the top seed heading into to state.

It’s been almost a dream season for senior midfielder Courtney Arnold and the eighth-ranked Arlington girls soccer team. Now, the Eagles want to add more accomplishments.

Arnold curved in a corner kick in the 59th minute as the Eagles secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Snohomish to claim the school’s first district title in the Class 3A Northwest District championship on Saturday at Shoreline Stadium.

Just 15 days after pounding the Panthers 6-1, this district crown was hard-earned and the Eagles (15-3-1) avoided a hard-luck outcome despite a decisive 21-11 advantage in shots.

Arlington only needed Arnold’s thing of beauty, which found the far right corner of the net.

“I usually look to hit it toward the 18(-yard line) and with the wind and rain, it curved it perfectly right in,” said Arnold, who scored her third goal of the season on the improbable kick, which she’s accomplished before. “We knew they were going to be a tough fight.

“We came out ready, focused and ready to go.”

The corner-kick goal was set up after Kali Knepper ricocheted a 35-yard free kick off the crossbar at the upper left corner of the net and the ball went out of bounds off Snohomish.

“(Arnold) has done that before and we’ve just been really successful on set pieces,” Arlington coach Nathan Davis said. “Snohomish, you’ve got to give them credit as they really, really tried to take those away from us. She just got a nice ball there. It’s been fun for this senior class to get part of the reward.”

With the win, Arlington, which won the Wesco 3A regular-season title, earned the right to host Mercer Island on Tuesday night to open the Class 3A state playoffs in pursuit an elusive state title. The Eagles took a school-best third place at state last season.

Snohomish will host Lakeside in the opening round.

The Panthers (11-8-1) put together a four-match winning streak to reach the district final after enduring an early 0-3-1 stretch and a late-season three-game losing streak. In Tuesday’s district semifinals, Snohomish rallied from a 2-0 deficit with three goals in the final seven minutes of regulation for a 3-2 win.

In the only meeting of the regular season, Arlington throttled Snohomish 6-1 on Oct. 20. That was the Panthers’ last loss.