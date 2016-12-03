After a season that saw five forfeits, the Wildcats finish an undefeated season with a 56-14 blowout of Liberty in the title game.

TACOMA — Archbishop Thomas Murphy was denied a third of its season, but not the coveted state championship.

The Wildcats defeated Liberty of Issaquah 56-14 on Saturday afternoon at the Tacoma Dome to win the Class 2A state crown. The feat is the highlight of a season that saw five forfeits from Cascade Conference opponents.

Archbishop Murphy showcased its beautiful brand of football Saturday. Senior quarterback Connor Johnson threw touchdown passes of 60, 51, 64, and 50 yards to give the Wildcats a 49-7 lead by the third quarter.

Johnson’s play helped enforce the high-school running-clock mercy rule. He also set the Class 2A record for most points scored by an individual in a championship game, which was 20 in 2011.

Mike Colbrese, the WIAA executive director, said measures will be taken this offseason to ensure ATM plays a full 2017 schedule. The WIAA does not control the formations of conferences, however.

“Competitive equity and full schedules are going to be the two emphasis as we walk down this path the next few years,” he said.