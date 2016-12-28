Cascade Conference offensive MVP will play defense in Cheney.

Share story

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Anfernee Gurley, one of the key players in Archbishop Murphy’s Class 2A state football championship team, announced Sunday he’s committed to Eastern Washington University.

The Everett Herald reported Monday that Gurley will play defense at Eastern Washington, which made it to the FCS semifinals this year.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.