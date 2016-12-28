Cascade Conference offensive MVP will play defense in Cheney.

Anfernee Gurley, one of the key players in Archbishop Murphy’s Class 2A state football championship team, announced Sunday he’s committed to Eastern Washington University.

The Everett Herald reported Wednesday that Gurley will play defense at Eastern Washington, which made it to the FCS semifinals this year.

Gurley was the Cascade Conference co-offensive player of the year. He had 583 receiving yards, 437 rushing yards, two interceptions and 15 touchdowns for the Wildcats, who made national news by receiving five forfeits.