The top-ranked Wildcats beat No. 4 North Kitsap 34-0. No. 2 Tumwater is waiting in the next round.

POULSBO — It wasn’t the best game for the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats as they had four turnovers and committed numerous penalties.

But they got enough explosive plays to overcome all the errors as they defeated the No. 4 North Kitsap Vikings 34-0 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament Friday in front of a packed house at North Kitsap Stadium.

The top-ranked Wildcats (11-0) play No. 2 Tumwater (10-1) next week in another marquee matchup.

Senior quarterback Connor Johnson threw three touchdown passes, two to junior wideout Kyler Gordon.

“Since last year (when the Wildcats beat North Kitsap 27-0 in the quarterfinals), we knew what it was going to be like coming over here,” Gordon said. “The environment is different, but it’s something that we look forward to, because it makes us better.”

Senior running back Collin Montez got the ball rolling on the Wildcats’ first drive with a 61-yard gain down to the North Kitsap 10-yard line, but the Viking defense held strong. Senior kicker Ryan Johnson kicked a 28-yard field goal.

He missed a 54-yarder in the second quarter, but the Wildcats got the points back when the defense forced senior running back Sam Henden to fumble on a reverse. Montez picked it up on the 5-yard line and ran it in.

Gordon pulled off the play of the game when he outleapt two Viking defenders at the 15-yard line on a pass thrown by Johnson and made a one-handed grab. He outraced the defense into the end zone for a 56-yard score just before halftime. He had another 56-yard score in the third when he took a bubble-screen pass and ran around the North Kitsap defense for the score.

“It’s just one of those trust things that me and my quarterback have,” Gordon said on the jump ball. “I jumped up really early, but I just used my God-gifted ability to go get it.”

ATM coach Jerry Jensen said his high-powered offense was the difference Friday night.

“We made the big play tonight,” he said. “That’s a good football team. Obviously they were gonna play us hard coming into here. We know each other’s programs pretty well, and I have a lot of respect for them.

“The rust showed tonight for us,” said Jensen, whose team has played just twice since Week 3.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop Murphy defense held firm all game to earn its fifth shutout of the season. The Vikings (10-1) crossed into Wildcat territory just twice.

Gordon said they’ll be ready for Tumwater.

“We just want to play as much as we can,” he said. “We’re gonna get a lot of reps, work hard and come out with a W next week.”