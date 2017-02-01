Two football players signed with Washington State on signing day, including kicker Ryan Henderson who learned how to hit booming field goals on the soccer pitch.

EVERETT — The papers on the table in front of Ryan Henderson were foreign.

The Archbishop Murphy senior always envisioned himself taking part in national signing day. But for football? That was inconceivable for the all-state soccer player, whose father and uncle played the sport professionally and older brother is a freshman defender at Gonzaga University.

With a few strokes of a pen at a school ceremony Wednesday morning, Ryan Henderson marked a different path for himself. The kicker for the Class 2A football state champions, Henderson officially signed to play at Washington State this fall.

Henderson, who also helped the Wildcats win the 2015 Class 2A boys state soccer title, was one of 11 ATM athletes to take part in national signing day.

“It was a little bit of a hard transition,” said Henderson of dedicating himself to football as a sophomore after 13 years training and competing in soccer. “But it ended up working out for me and I’ll still play soccer (for ATM) in the spring.”

Henderson likely wouldn’t have signed a soccer scholarship had football coach Jerry Jensen not disrupted a soccer practice during Henderson’s freshman year. Jensen brought a few footballs and asked for volunteers to practice kicking field goals because he needed a kicker.

Kicking a ball from a stationary position was natural for Henderson, who was a goal keeper. The problem became getting attention from colleges for the kid with the booming leg.

Oddly, five conference teams forfeiting their games against Archbishop Murphy created the national attention Henderson needed.

Olympic from East Bremerton honored its October game against ATM. Before a packed house and live broadcast, Henderson nailed field goals of 50 and 54 yards in a 48-0 win.

“It was a huge turning point,” said Henderson, who was also pursued by Washington. “I knew I had the ability to hit them, I just needed the opportunity.”

Teammate Anfernee Gurley, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound two-player, was a factor in getting Archbishop Murphy in position to attempt the long field goals this season. Gurley was named the Cascade Conference co-MVP after finishing the season with 583 receiving yards, 437 rushing yards, two interceptions and 15 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Gurley signed with Eastern Washington on Wednesday, who’ll likely have him play defense. He plans to relocate to Cheney early this summer to compete for a starting spot.

“I was never nervous for Ryan, he’s a pretty confident guy,” said Gurley of watching Henderson attempt the 50-yarders this season. “He’s worked extremely hard over the past few years getting his kicks better and perfecting his craft. It’s great to see a teammate do big things.”

Henderson heads to WSU with offensive tackle Abraham Lucas. Similar to Henderson, Lucas thought he’d sign a basketball scholarship because of his 6-8 size.

Defensive lineman Jackson Yost signed with Dartmouth. Classmates Talia Daigle (Western Washington) and Mitchell Lovell (Whitworth) signed soccer scholarships. Pitchers Aleks Hansen and Dirk Wilson signed baseball scholarships with Wenatchee Valley, but Hansen is also hopeful to get drafted in June.

Teammate Mason Milkey signed to play baseball at Whitman College while Joseph Doyle (Benedictine College) and Bennett Duffy (Notre Dame de Namur) will play lacrosse.

“It’s a great show of the hard work these kids have put in,” said Jensen, who’s also athletic director at the private school. “For Ryan, for him to make that transition was kind of shocking. He’s one of those kids that wants to make his own path. He found something where he can have his own identity and just ran with it.”