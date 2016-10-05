ATM defeated Granite Falls 66-6 last year and have outscored the Tigers 290-30 since 2010.

Granite Falls High is the latest football team to forfeit a game against Archbishop Murphy. The Tigers (2-3, 1-1 Cascade Conference) were slated to play the Wildcats (5-0, 3-0) on Friday.

This is the third conference team to forfeit to ATM. Like Sultan last week, Granite Falls cited safety concerns as reasoning for not playing. South Whidbey forfeited its Sept. 23 game against ATM due to having just 14 active players because of previous injuries and others dropping out.

“I honestly thought we’d play this game,” said Joey Johnson, Granite Falls athletic director. “I’m competitive like everybody else. You try, but at some point you have to consider the safety of the kids. That was the concern of the parents of these kids. The administration and the school district is also concerned about the safety of the kids.”

Johnson said ATM game film was viewed before players and parents ultimately made the decision to forfeit. The Wildcats have played three games this season, winning by a combined score of 170-0.

ATM last played a competitive game against Granite Falls in 2009, winning 30-17. The Wildcats defeated the Tigers 66-6 last year and have outscored the Tigers 290-30 since 2010.

Granite Falls opened its season with a 34-14 win against Shorewood, a Class 3A school. But GFHS is a public school in the Class 2A division.

ATM is one of two private schools in the Cascade Conference. The Wildcats have a smaller student enrollment, but under Washington Interscholastic Activities Association rules, private schools can expand their athlete pool 50-miles in attracting the best to their schools.

“The WIAA does the best it can to make sure that (competitive balance) happens,” Johnson said. “But there’s not parity.”

The WIAA has a committee meeting this month to discuss balancing competition in high school football. The organization cannot make a scheduling change for this season, however.

Johnson expects Granite Falls to play the remaining three games on its schedule.

“This is kind of an anomaly,” said Mike Colbrese, WIAA executive director, of the forfeits. “But it’s one that causes us to pause and take a look at what can we do because everybody loses in a situation like that. Not only does Archbishop not get a couple ballgames but those schools don’t get ballgames. It’s important for kids to be able to participate.”