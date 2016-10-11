ATM has only has one game left on its schedule that it will play, Oct. 21 vs. Olympic, before the playoffs next month

The top-ranked Archbishop Thomas Murphy football team received its fifth forfeit this week as Cedarcrest won’t play its game scheduled for Oct. 28, the Kitsap Sun reported Tuesday night.

ATM coach Jerry Jensen announced the forfeit to the Sun in a blog post where he thanked the Olympic High School football team for its “integrity” in playing the game scheduled for Oct. 21 in Everett.

ATM hasn’t played a game since Week 3 when it beat King’s 38-0. The next four Cascade Conference opponents have forfeited, citing player safety. ATM, which has an offensive line that averages 300 pounds, won its first three games by a combined score of 170-0. South Whidbey, Sultan and Granite Falls have all forfeited. Cedar Park Christian, who is scheduled to play the Wildcats Friday, announced Saturday it would not play.

That leaves just Olympic from East Bremerton as the lone game for ATM between Week 3 and the Class 2A playoffs on Nov. 4-5.