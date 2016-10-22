The Wildcats, who have received five forfeits this season, kick two field goals of 50 yards or more in their first game since Sept. 16.

EVERETT — Two penalties for encroachment were the only noticeable signs of rust for Archbishop Thomas Murphy in its first football game since Sept. 16.

In most other facets, ATM was flawless, right down to senior kicker Ryan Henderson’s 50 and 54-yard field goals. The latter closed the scoring, Archbishop Murphy defeating visiting Olympic 48-0 on Saturday.

The Wildcats, which are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, became international news after five of its six Cascade Conference teams forfeited their games. The schools played the same ATM squad in past years, but players and parents voted to forgo the matchups this season due to safety concerns against the private school that can draw top-tier talent from a 50-mile radius.

Olympic, a public school from East Bremerton, never considered forfeiting its nonleague matchup scheduled last summer to avoid a bye week in its odd-numbered league. The school committed to a two-year agreement and will host ATM next year.

The Trojans (4-4) played Monday due to a game postponed last week because of inclement weather. Before the running clock was initiated Saturday in the second half, it only had two first downs against ATM’s defense. One was off a penalty.

Archbishop Murphy (9-0) will sustain its final forfeit next week from Cedarcrest (3-5). ATM will next play in a crossover game against the Northwest Conference League winner in Week 10.