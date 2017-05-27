The Wildcats romped past East Valley of Yakima 8-0 to complete a perfect 22-0-0 season. Seniors Matt Williams and Jensen Crisler each recorded a hat trick.

SUMNER – There appeared to be no resistance. Things came so easy.

The Archbishop Murphy High School boys soccer team was that much of a force, culminating an unbeaten season with superior effort and a blowout for the decades.

Senior forwards Matt Williams and Jensen Crisler both supplied a hat trick as Archbishop Murphy made history with its third state consecutive title in a 8-0 knockout of East Valley of Yakima in the Class 2A state championship match at Sunset Chev Stadium.

“It feels pretty magical,” said Williams, who finished with 37 goals and 16 assists this season. “For a lot of us, this is our last game and to go out like this is something I wouldn’t have even dreamed of. I feel on the verge of tears I’m so happy and I know a lot of the guys feel the same way.

“We’ve been here three times. I think we knew how to handle this game a lot better than the other team did. Our technical ability is just so sound and they didn’t expect it.”

Archbishop Murphy (22-0-0) became just the fourth team in state history in all classifications to win three or four titles in a row. The Wildcats finished the season with the program pushing their winning streak to 43 matches.

ATM earned the title of first threepeat champion since 4A Mountain View pulled it off in 1991, 1992 and 1993. Mount Rainier won three in succession in 3A in 1987, 1988 and 1989. Jefferson of Federal Way took a state-best four straight in 4A from 1983 to 1986.

The Wildcats posted the largest margin of victory in a state title match, eclipsing University Prep’s 6-0 triumph over St. George’s in the 1A final in 2004. ATM outscored opponents 109-7 this season.

The best match of the season came in the finale.

“They made some promises to me and they came through,” ATM coach Michael Bartley said after putting an all-senior lineup in at the end. “That group that finished on the field, you know was a great group for four years. Obviously, that’s why we have three [state] championships.

“I can’t say enough about them. They’re special.”

The Wildcats struck for three goals in the opening 13 minutes and led 5-0 in the 33rd minute when Crisler tallied his second goal of the match on an assist from Williams, one of 12 seniors to go out in style.

Williams scored twice in ATM’s opening offensive onslaught that put them ahead 5-0 at halftime. Williams found the net in the 13th minute on a corner kick from Isaac Feeney and then got free up the right side in the 18th minute for another strike.

Crisler’s first goal gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead in the ninth minute after Sam Johnson started the scoring avalanche in the fourth minute.

Williams then wrestled the ball away from East Valley goalkeeper Chris Kirby and then punched in his third goal of the evening in the 45th minute as ATM went in front 6-0. Williams finished a three-goal, one-assist finale.

“There was so much adrenaline and we just played to our full potential today,” Williams said as his team outscored foes 24-3 in four state matches. “This group is so tight. We’ve been playing together a lot of us for 10 years. At the end of the day, these kids would go out and die for each other.”

Senior defender Diego Rios then curved in a left-footed free kick from 30 yards away in the 53rd minute.

East Valley finished the season 17-5-0, but was the victim of the Wildcats’ razor-sharp attack and their 16th shutout of the season.

“It was nice to see them all show up at once ready to play,” said Bartley, whose team beat East Valley in Yakima 1-0 in a nonleague match to open the season on March 11. “Kind of all season we were missing one or two (players). We knew if we could get everybody on the field that we had, we’d be special. We had everyone for this tournament.”

Note

• Junior Bailey White scored on a header in the 80th minute as the Cedarcrest Red Wolves (20-4-1) tied their best finish in school history by claiming third place with a 2-1 victory over Mountlake Terrace.

Cedarcrest equaled its best finish in 2008 in 2A by rallying from a 1-0 deficit with two goals in the final 12 minutes. Thomas Burgess knotted the match at 1-1 with a goal in the 68th minute.

The Hawks (16-8-0) opened a 1-0 lead on Colin Cockbain’s tally in the 60th minute as he nailed a free kick from 50 yards out. It was Terrace’s best finish since taking second in 3A in 1992.