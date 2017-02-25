The Irish return to Everett looking for talent, becoming Gordon's 10th football scholarship offer.

Archbishop Murphy cornerback Kyler Gordon, a Star Times pick, has made a steady stream of posts on his Twitter account regarding Division-I football scholarship offers. The latest came this week from Notre Dame.

The Irish recruited former Mariner cornerback KeiVarae Russell out of Everett in 2012. Russell played the 2016 NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a freshman All-American for Notre Dame, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190-pounds.

Gordon, a four-star recruit, is similar in size at 5-11, 180-pounds, if not more skilled at this stage in his career. The two-way player was pivotal in Archbishop Murphy’s run to the Class 2A state championship, scoring three touchdowns and totaling four unassisted tackles in the title game. One touchdown was a 60-yard fumble recovery, the other two were receptions of 64- and 50-yards.

Washington, Stanford, TCU, California, Nebraska and Utah are among the 10 schools to make offers to Gordon.