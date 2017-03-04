The tournament MVP scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half to lift the Islanders to their first state girls basketball championship with a 52-47 win over Bishop Blanchet.

TACOMA — There was a lot weighing on the Mercer Island girls basketball team early in Saturday’s Class 3A championship game at Tacoma Dome.

The thought of being the first girls basketball team to put a shiny new trophy in the trophy case was big. The bright lights and big stage were almost too much.

Even the Islanders’ top scorer, senior Anna Luce, was feeling the pressure.

After trailing by as many as eight points in the first half, Luce and her teammates found renewed freedom in the second half.

Luce, the Darmouth College commit, outdueled Bishop Blanchet senior Jadyn Bush, a future Ivy League opponent at Harvard University, piling up 17 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as the Islanders came through with a 52-47 victory and the school’s first state crown in the sport.

Luce, the Class 3A state tournament MVP, hit 8 of 12 shots from the floor and added 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Islanders, who had never finished better than sixth place at state (2010) and had only reached the state semifinals that season, shook off the jitters and put together an 11-0 run in the opening 2:15 of the second half.

During the second-half resurgence, Luce piled up 10 points in the third quarter and that included five in the opening run that pushed MI in front 29-23. The Islanders stretched the lead to seven points, but Blanchet fought back to tie the game at 43-43 on Ella DiPietro’s three-pointer on the top right side with 2:24 left in the game.

Kailee Yan, who had 14 points, knocked down a 17-footer with 1:32 to play and the Islanders never relinquished the lead even through the Braves were within at 48-47 on DiPietro’s driving layin to the left side with 27.3 seconds left.

Then, it was Claire Mansfield’s time to shine. The Islanders’ junior point guard hit two free throws with 22.3 seconds left for a 50-47 lead and then two more with 1.8 seconds left to seal the victory.

The last two foul shots came after Mansfield jumped the passing lane for a steal with about six seconds showing on the clock.

The Islanders became the second consecutive KingCo 3A team to bring home a state title, following Bellevue in 2016.

The Braves missed a chance to be the first Metro League school to win a state crown since Cleveland secured a Class 3A repeat in 2014. Seven of the last eight seasons Metro has been represented in the 3A championship.

Blanchet won state titles in 1995 and 1996.