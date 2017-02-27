Luce and the Islanders (21-6) rid themselves of any doubt, and it has led the team to the Class 3A girls state basketball tournament

You can’t call this a breakout year for Anna Luce.

The Mercer Island center reset the school’s record book last year, surpassing achievements from the 1990s like most rebounds in a single game (21) and career scoring. Luce, a 6-foot-2 senior, has totaled 1,614 points to date, which is also more than the school’s boys record set by Terik Brown in 1995 of 1,533.

But when it comes to confidence? Luce and the Islanders (21-6) rid themselves of any doubt, and it has led the team to the Class 3A girls state basketball tournament. Mercer Island, seeded eighth, plays a loser-out game Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome.

Class 3A state girls When: Wednesday through Saturday Where: Tacoma Dome. Follow along: Follow @TimesPrepsMattM, @JaydaEvans, @Krueger_David, @aaronlommers and @wiaawa on Twitter. Top story lines: Bishop Blanchet suffered its first loss of the season to Mercer Island, 50-44, in district play. ... Defending champion Bellevue is seeded fourth. The Wolverines won their state tournament games by an average of 26 points last year. ... Kamiakin is making its seventh straight state appearance and is on a 15-game winning streak. Top players: C Anna Luce 6-2, Mercer Island; F Jadyn Bush 6-0, Bishop Blanchet; F Kaitlin Larson 5-11, Stanwood; G Jazz Gayles 5-8, West Seattle; F Kyra Beckman 6-1, Snohomish; G Ann-Marie Jacobs 6-0, Bellevue. Favorites: No. 1 seed Bishop Blanchet, No. 4 seed Bellevue, No. 11 seed West Seattle. Last: Anna Luce and Jadyn Bush will play against each other regularly as part of the Ivy League. Luce is headed to Dartmouth while Bush will play for Harvard. Jayda Evans

“She decided to start taking over games and she’ll put us on her back,” said second-year Islanders coach Gillian d’Hondt. “But we’re getting all of the girls to be more aggressive because Anna can’t do it all by herself. And she doesn’t want to.”

There was an immediate bond between d’Hondt and Luce when the former took the head position during Luce’s junior year. The coach was a starting center for Bishop Blanchet from 1997-2000, placing second at state twice. D’Hondt went on to star at University of the Pacific and play eight years professionally in Europe.

Luce already had offensive skills. She shoots three-pointers with the same ease as shots close to the hoop.

“I wanted to make her more physical and more defensive minded,” d’Hondt said. “She’s taken big steps in that direction. She’s definitely a challenge inside and attacks the defense. She doesn’t settle for the jump shot all the time, even though she has a really nice jump shot.”

Luce bumped up her scoring average to 26.4 points per game, but is also averaging 10.3 rebounds per game. She’s helped the Islanders upset reigning state champ Bellevue in league play, win the KingCo 3A title and was named league MVP for her efforts.

“She’s (d’Hondt) definitely helped with my confidence and believing in myself,” said Luce, who’ll play at Dartmouth in the fall. “The team is really unique in that we’ve played with each other since the fourth grade and we know how to make each other successful.”

A player like Luce is a rarity on the island, not just because of her height. Only five players on Mercer Island’s roster play basketball year-round. Of them, junior guard Claire Mansfield, is the assist leader, averaging 4.8 per game. Senior guard Kailee Yan has emerged offensively, averaging 9.6 points this season.

The Islanders use their chemistry and scrappy nature to grind out wins. When Luce is aggressive offensively and physical on defense, Mercer Island is tough to contain. It lost by one point to No. 1 seed Bishop Blanchet in regionals.

How that translates to state is the biggest question. The Islanders made it to the Tacoma Dome during Luce’s freshman season, losing twice. Mercer Island is 6-15 all-time in state tournament play.

“The sounds are different,” said d’Hondt of her playoff memories. “As a freshman, I was nervous to even go warm up. It was loud and how the ball bounced on the court resonated.

“For us, the chemistry is something special. I tell them all the time that we have to have something special to compete because … state is different. Everybody is fighting for their life and we’re trying to prepare for that.”

And perhaps there will be a breakout performance.

“We’re going to continue to play with confidence,” Luce said. “It’s a good feeling to make it that far but we know we can do so much more there.”