Seventy-six of the best senior baseball players in the state will take the field Saturday and Sunday.

The Washington All-State Baseball Series is Saturday and Sunday and is celebrating its 10th year in Yakima.

Players are chosen for the series from 13 feeder games that are played around the state in early June. Ten players from each feeder game are nominated and 76 were picked for this weekend. The players are divided into four teams and will play two games each.

Games are noon and 3:15 p.m. on Saturday and 10:25 a.m. and 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.

