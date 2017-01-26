Tickets will only be sold beginning at 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Husky Stadium box office. Prices range from $10 for adults to $5 for senior citizens and kids.

Tired of arriving three hours early for a hot-ticket Metro League basketball game? Well, that may not be needed for part of the league tournament in February.

Metro announced Thursday the boys and girls tournament semifinals Feb. 8 will be played at the University of Washington’s Alaska Airlines Arena. The facility has a 10,000-seat capacity, which could meet the demand to watch the nation’s top teams in Nathan Hale and Garfield boys basketball.

The schools will play each other Friday at Garfield for the top spot in Metro standings. The top two teams in the league receive a bye to the semifinal round of the tournament, meaning both should be playing Feb. 8 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The league-leaders also feature three players signed to suit up for Washington in the fall. McDonald’s All-American forward Michael Porter Jr. leads Nathan Hale while four-star guards Jaylen Nowell and Daejon Davis pace Garfield.

Only the semifinal games will be played at UW. The boys and girls championships will be played at Chief Sealth on Feb. 10.

Sports Radio 950 KJR-AM partnered with POWER 93.3 and TheFinalScore.TV to host the semifinal games at Alaska Airlines Arena.

All four games will stream live on the internet. KJR will also broadcast the boys 8:30 p.m. game between the No. 2 team in Metro standings and the winner of the No. 6 vs. No. 3 seed’s tournament game on Feb. 6.

Tickets for the semifinals will only be sold beginning at 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Husky Stadium box office. Prices are $10 for adults and students without ASB cards and $7 for students with ASB cards. Senior citizens and kids pay $5.

There is no re-entry once admitted into arena. Games start with the girls semifinal at 3:30 p.m.

Traditionally, tickets have sold out hours before tip to catch the Metro League boys teams at their modest school gyms. Nathan Hale, a star-studded squad that’s arguably the best team in the nation, has sold out by lunchtime this season. For its game at Garfield on Friday at 8 p.m., fans have already been advised to arrive early. That game will also air on ESPNU.

Here’s the complete schedule for Feb. 8:

• Metro #3 seed vs. Metro #2 seed – Girls 3:30pm*

• Metro #4 seed vs. Metro #1 seed – Boys 5:30pm*

• Metro #4 seed vs. Metro #1 seed – Girls 7:00pm*

• Metro #3 seed vs. Metro #2 seed – Boys 8:30pm**

* Varsity Hoops Live Broadcast on www.theFinalScore.TV

** Varsity Hoops Live Broadcast on Sports Radio 950 KJR-AM