Richland’s Riley Sorn blocked seven shots in a win over Davis, one off the state tournament record.

TACOMA — OK, a player who’s 7 feet 3 is expected to alter shots in the paint. Richland center Riley Sorn still did the expected with entertaining style.

The junior had seven blocks to help the 11th-seeded Bombers upset third-seeded Davis 63-51 on Wednesday. The record for most blocks in a Class 4A boys state-tournament game is eight.

Shorecrest senior Philip Pepple also had seven blocks Wednesday in a Class 3A tournament loss against Stanwood.

“Riley was solid right from the get-go,” Richland coach Earl Streufert told the News Tribune after the game.

Sorn also had 13 points and five rebounds in the game. Teammate Tyler Kurtz, a 6-6 senior, led with 14 points.

Richland (20-5) plays fourth-seeded Federal Way in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

“We really do have a good shot,” said Sorn of his team’s chances against the defending state champs.

The Bombers placed second at state in 2014. This is Sorn’s first time playing at the Tacoma Dome, and he had mixed feelings.

“It kind of sucks,” he told the newspaper. “The court, it doesn’t have very much bounce in it. Other than that … the energy in here is awesome.”

Bears on a roll

The Central Valley girls of Spokane, despite being ranked No. 5 in the new RPI rankings, are the big favorite at the 4A girls tournament.

The Bears, the defending champs, enter state with a 52-game winning streak.