Becky Stanczyk has been the floor manager at the Tacoma Dome for the state girls basketball tournament since 1988.

TACOMA — Becky Stanczyk rejoices in the mundane.

She’s worked as floor manager for the Class 4A and 3A girls state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome for nearly three decades. You not knowing about her until now confirms Stanczyk is doing her job right.

“They asked me to write out a list a couple years ago, a job description,” said Stanczyk, who worked her first tournament in 1988. “I’m like, ‘You just do it.’ It’s kind of like parenting. It’s really simple as long as everything goes smoothly.”

Stanczyk, 59, began the job because she could work alternating days with a friend who also had young kids. She’s worked other jobs through the years, but most enjoyed being part of the tournament, sitting courtside closest to the announcer and timers for every game.

Stanczyk is the point-person for everything from technical assistance to popcorn buckets for vomiting players. Her most memorable moment was in 2000 when Central Valley needed every popcorn tub in the Tacoma Dome because of a team-wide food virus.

“I’ve seen so many changes,” Stanczyk said of the girls tourney. “They’re more athletic and they’ve gotten more respect. There was a time where the stands would be full on the boys court and nobody on the girls court at all. Now, you get a good girls game and a lot of schools will bring a lot of people, which is nice.”

Note

• Central Valley’s upset loss to Bellarmine Prep snapped the Greater Spokane League’s streak of playing for a girls state title.

The last time a GSL girls team did not play for the title was 2005. In the Class 4A tourney, a GSL team has missed playing for the title only once since 2006. That was in 2009. That year, Shadle Park lost to Kennedy Catholic in the 3A tournament. Over the stretch, GSL teams have won eight girls titles.