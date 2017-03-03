The Charger’s father played six seasons in the NFL, and in it shows in her style of play.

TACOMA — If there’s reason that Kentridge guard Morgan Gary seems to possess some characteristics of an NFL running back with her physique and physical style, it comes right back to her lineage.

Gary’s father, Cleveland Gary, spent six seasons in the NFL, including five with the Los Angeles Rams (1989-93) and part of one with the Miami Dolphins in 1994.

The solidly built 5-foot-9 junior plays without fear and loves to drive to the hoop and draw contact while scoring. Clearly it’s in her blood and her mother, Simone, definitely sees it.

“My mom says I’m built like him,” said Gary, who scored 16 points to help power the Chargers into the Class 4A state title game on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“I don’t know if that’s a compliment. He’s a man, but I’m a girl. I guess I have his legs. I have the speed. I never actually watched him play, because I wasn’t born yet. My brother and sister got the athletic ability as well.”

Gary said her father lives in West Palm Beach, Fla., and that she is occasionally in contact with him. Her parents split when she was young.

There was a time when Morgan Gary thought playing football might be a fun idea, but her mother would have none of it when her daughter was attending West Memorial Junior High School in Katy, Texas.

“I was close to playing, but my mom didn’t want me to get hurt,” Gary said.

Gary watches the NFL, but with her time spent in Texas doesn’t root for the local Seattle team.

“I’m from Texas, so when the Seahawks play, I’m not really that big of a fan,” she said. “I feel bad for people who invite me to go to games.”